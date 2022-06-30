Fugitive love-triangle slay suspect Kaitlin Armstrong caught in Costa Rica

The Texas yoga teacher who allegedly gunned down a pro cyclist in a jealous love-triangle murder was arrested in Costa Rica — ending a 43-day international manhunt, officials said Thursday.

Fugitive Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 43, was nabbed Wednesday and will be deported to the US to face charges in the May 11 killing of Anna Moriah Wilson, a 25-year-old cyclist who was romantically linked to Armstrong’s boyfriend, the US Marshals Service said.

“The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run,” US Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau said in a statement.

“This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim’s family.”

Armstrong was nabbed at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas by US Marshals, working alongside Homeland Security Investigations, Department of State Diplomatic Security Service and local authorities, according to a news release.

Fugitive Kaitlin Armstrong was arrested in Costa Rica for allegedly murdering professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Texas. U.S. Marshals Service

Armstrong flew from Newark Liberty International Airport to San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18, 2022. U.S. Marshals/Mega

The yoga instructor had used a fraudulent passport to hop a United Airlines flight out of Newark Liberty International Airport to San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18 — a day after Austin cops issued a warrant for her arrest, the Marshals Service said.

Last week, marshals found Armstrong’s black Jeep Grand Cherokee and learned she had sold it for $12,200 to a CarMax dealership in Austin on May 13. Officials believe a day after the sale, she flew from Austin Bergstrom International Airport to Houston Hobby Airport, then took a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York .

Armstrong was dropped off at the Newark airport on May 18, but no outbound flights were listed under her name, marshals said.

Armstrong allegedly shot Wilson after finding out she was romantically involved with her boyfriend Colin Strickland. U.S. Marshals/Mega; Instagram / Colin Arturo Strickland

Her live-in boyfriend Colin Strickland, 34, had a fling with Wilson and had snuck out on the day of the shooting to meet her when she was in town from San Francisco and preparing for an upcoming race in Waco, officials said.

Strickland dropped off the cyclist at her friend’s house, where she was later found dead. A Jeep appearing to be Armstrong’s was seen on surveillance footage outside.

Police questioned Armstrong but released her without charges before she went on the lam, officials said.