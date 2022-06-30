ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fugitive love-triangle slay suspect Kaitlin Armstrong caught in Costa Rica

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6UDl_0gR5203U00

The Texas yoga teacher who allegedly gunned down a pro cyclist in a jealous love-triangle murder was arrested in Costa Rica — ending a 43-day international manhunt, officials said Thursday.

Fugitive Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 43, was nabbed Wednesday and will be deported to the US to face charges in the May 11 killing of Anna Moriah Wilson, a 25-year-old cyclist who was romantically linked to Armstrong’s boyfriend, the US Marshals Service said.

“The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run,” US Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau said in a statement.

“This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim’s family.”

Armstrong was nabbed at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas by US Marshals, working alongside Homeland Security Investigations, Department of State Diplomatic Security Service and local authorities, according to a news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izZyD_0gR5203U00
Fugitive Kaitlin Armstrong was arrested in Costa Rica for allegedly murdering professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Texas.
U.S. Marshals Service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hny84_0gR5203U00
Armstrong flew from Newark Liberty International Airport to San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18, 2022.
U.S. Marshals/Mega

The yoga instructor had used a fraudulent passport to hop a United Airlines flight out of Newark Liberty International Airport to San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18 — a day after Austin cops issued a warrant for her arrest, the Marshals Service said.

Last week, marshals found Armstrong’s black Jeep Grand Cherokee and learned she had sold it for $12,200 to a CarMax dealership in Austin on May 13. Officials believe a day after the sale, she flew from Austin Bergstrom International Airport to Houston Hobby Airport, then took a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York .

Armstrong was dropped off at the Newark airport on May 18, but no outbound flights were listed under her name, marshals said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gOxNj_0gR5203U00
Armstrong allegedly shot Wilson after finding out she was romantically involved with her boyfriend Colin Strickland.
U.S. Marshals/Mega; Instagram / Colin Arturo Strickland

Her live-in boyfriend Colin Strickland, 34, had a fling with Wilson and had snuck out on the day of the shooting to meet her when she was in town from San Francisco and preparing for an upcoming race in Waco, officials said.

Strickland dropped off the cyclist at her friend’s house, where she was later found dead. A Jeep appearing to be Armstrong’s was seen on surveillance footage outside.

Police questioned Armstrong but released her without charges before she went on the lam, officials said.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-boyfriend, 22, is charged with murder two days after 20-year-old New York mom was shot dead at point-blank range while pushing their three month-old baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side

A 22-year-old man believed to be the father of a three-month-old baby has been arrested by police in New York and charged with the murder of the child's mother - who died after she was shot point-blank in the head while pushing their daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Delta Air Lines passenger, 51, accused of groping girl on plane reportedly mixed Ambien and alcohol

A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#Fugitive#Costa Rica#Laguardia Airport#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Us Marshals Service#Provincia De Puntarenas#U S Marshals Service#U S Marshals Mega
Daily Beast

FedEx Worker Fatally Shot Nonprofit Founder as He Slept Beside Wife, Cops Say

As a FedEx employee headed to his shift at Dulles International Airport on Tuesday, he was stopped by Virginia airport police. It was at that point he learned officers were arresting him over the death of 32-year-old Gret Glyer, a nonprofit CEO and father of two young children who had been found shot in his bed last week.
FAIRFAX, VA
CBS News

2 priests and man seeking refuge shot dead inside Mexican church: "The killers, not content with murdering them, have taken their bodies"

Two Jesuit priests have been killed inside a church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order's Mexican branch announced Tuesday. Javier Campos Morales and Joaquín César Mora Salazar were killed Monday inside the church in Cerocahui, Chihuahua....
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Lavinia Thompson

Kaitlin Armstrong "still alive", U.S. Marshals say, but still running

The gun Kaitlin Armstrong owned at the time of Mo Wilson’s death has been definitively linked to the May 11 murder of the pro-cyclist, U.S. Marshals announced. A new criminal complaint confirms the spent shell casings found at the murder scene match those from the gun police fired in a ballistics test; the same gun they recovered from the home Armstrong shared with boyfriend Colin Strickland, according to the criminal complaint.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy