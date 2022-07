The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering safety tips for residents planning a cookout over the Fourth of July weekend. Holiday hosts should take additional precautions to protect vulnerable guests and hold as many activities outside. For gatherings indoors, they should try to increase air flow by opening windows for fresh air or use a portable air cleaner. Anyone who is immunocompromised should wear a well-fitting mask around large crowds.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO