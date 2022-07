Chaos and clinic-closing ensued after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected a person’s right to choose abortion, last Friday. The decision means that states now have the power to decide whether their residents can access abortion. Thirteen of them had “trigger laws” on the books, which were essentially abortion bans designed to be “triggered” into effect by Roe’s demise. But abortion providers were ready for this moment, and immediately filed lawsuits to challenge those bans. And so far, they’ve been successful (at least for now) in three states: Utah, Texas, and Louisiana.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO