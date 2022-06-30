ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Offers Safety Tips For July 4th Cookouts

wjol.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Department of Public Health is offering safety tips for residents planning a cookout over the...

www.wjol.com

Comments / 1

Related
hoiabc.com

Mixed reviews on Illinois’ Family Relief Plan

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois’ Family Relief Plan, enacted during an election year, took effect on Friday, receiving mixed reviews from some Central Illinois residents. The plan approved by the Democratic-dominated legislature and Gov. JB Pritzker, is touted as much-needed assistance for families paying for everyday essentials...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois Urges Public To Leave Fireworks Displays To Trained Professionals

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the state fire marshal are urging the public to leave fireworks displays to trained professionals. Organizations and individuals sponsoring fireworks shows should be sure their fireworks vendor has the required state licenses and certificates. The Illinois Explosives Act requires that anyone who purchases, possesses, uses, transfers, stores or disposes of explosives, including display fireworks, must have an explosives license and explosives storage certificate issued by IDNR.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois reports 28,216 new COVID cases, 74 deaths since last Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 28,216 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 74 deaths since last Friday. The CDC says 28 counties are rated at ‘High Community Level’ for COVID-19 — which includes counties around the Chicago and Rockford area.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
NBC Chicago

Minimum Wage Illinois: Chicago-Area Increases, Statewide Hike Months Away

When their next paycheck comes out, minimum wage workers will see a pay boost as a result of wage hikes, which took effect Friday in both Chicago and suburban Cook County. Chicago's minimum wage for non-tipped workers has gone up to $15.40 an hour for large businesses that employ 21 or more workers and $14.50 an hour for smaller businesses. Previously, the minimum wages were $15 and $14 an hour, respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Air#Cookout
NBC Chicago

10 Illinois Campgrounds and State Parks to Visit This Summer

Summer has arrived and Illinois has a wide variety of campgrounds and state parks to visit amid the sunshine. Illinoisans can enjoy water views, walking and biking trails, and numerous sightseeing opportunities. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources manages many of the campgrounds and recommends making a reservation online before...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Lanes Reopening Where Possible In Illinois For July 4th Travel

(AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File) A large potion of road work across Illinois will be suspended for July Fourth travel. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Independence Day holiday to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency closures will be suspended this afternoon through Monday.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCIA

These Illinois laws go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect next week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois Launching Firearm Tracing Platform

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, file) Illinois is launching a new online platform to assist law enforcement agencies in investigating gun crimes and identifying the sources of illegal guns. Crime Gun Connect will provide law enforcement agencies with more information to improve the quality and quantity of leads in gun crime investigations. The digital database contains over 100-thousand gun trace records dating back to 2009 from around two-hundred Illinois law enforcement agencies.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

A Powerful new Illegal Drug mix has now been found in Illinois

According to a report, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up in Central Illinois, and this drug brings with it a serious risk of seizures and death. The best way to avoid drugs and a potential drug overdose is by simply not doing illegal drugs, and taking the drugs that are prescribed to you in the proper way a doctor recommends using them. For years now first responders and others have had the miracle antidote Narcan which can bring people back from an overdose with a single shot saving countless lives. But according to a report from centralillinoisproud.com, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up and it is deadly, in an article on their site they say...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy