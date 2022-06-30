ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Switzerland 0-4 England: Player ratings as Lionesses win final pre-Euro 2022 friendly

By Ali Rampling
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Player ratings from England's 4-0...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith wins in Stockholm in final race before World Championships

Dina Asher-Smith began her final countdown to the World Athletics Championships by winning the 200 metres at the Diamond League in Stockholm.The reigning 200m world champion clocked 22.37 seconds – just three thousandths of a second ahead of Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji.It was her last race before next month’s World Championships in Eugene, where she will try to defend the title she won in Doha three years ago and improve on her 100m silver.Asher-Smith was beaten to the British 100m title by Daryll Neita in Manchester on Saturday.On Thursday in Sweden, Reece Prescod ran 10.15 seconds to finish second behind Akani...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Lionesses
swimswam.com

Scozzoli, Megli Help Italy Soar To Top Of Mediterranean Games Medal Table

LCM (50m) We saw plenty of action in Oran, Algeria on day two of these Mediterranean Games, with the nations of Italy, Turkey, Greece and more collecting more hardware. More meet records bit the dust with three days of racing yet to unfold at this quadrennial competition. WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

Poland's Adrian Meronk on cusp of history entering Irish Open final round

THOMASTOWN, Ireland — Adrian Meronk will take a narrow lead into the final round of the Irish Open as he bids to become the first Polish winner in the history of the DP World Tour. Meronk, who has three top-three finishes this season, carded a third round of 4-under...
GOLF
90min

90min

687
Followers
6K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy