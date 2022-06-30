Switzerland 0-4 England: Player ratings as Lionesses win final pre-Euro 2022 friendly

Dina Asher-Smith began her final countdown to the World Athletics Championships by winning the 200 metres at the Diamond League in Stockholm.The reigning 200m world champion clocked 22.37 seconds – just three thousandths of a second ahead of Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji.It was her last race before next month’s World Championships in Eugene, where she will try to defend the title she won in Doha three years ago and improve on her 100m silver.Asher-Smith was beaten to the British 100m title by Daryll Neita in Manchester on Saturday.On Thursday in Sweden, Reece Prescod ran 10.15 seconds to finish second behind Akani...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO