The Starlight Bowl is excited to announce the return to a full concert season for 2022. The City of Burbank’s Summer Concert Series opens with a 4th of July celebration event, including a brilliant fireworks display and performances by The Company Men and The Soul of Broadway featuring Impossible Dreams star, Terron Brooks. In addition, the City’s concert series includes Yachtley Crew, Radio Rebels, Corazón de Maná, Adelaide Pilar, The Spazmatics, The Blockbusters, The Fab Four, The FABBA Show and Hot August Nights.

BURBANK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO