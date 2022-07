The Delaware County Department of Public Works has announced a pair of road closures. According to a media release, county Route 37 in the town of Middletown will be closed to through traffic at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday July 7, to replace a large culvert pipe. The closure will be between Main Street and Breezy Hill Road, about 120 feet north of the Fleischmanns village line. The road will be open overnight. Drivers should use alternate routes.

MIDDLETOWN, DE ・ 5 HOURS AGO