North Dakota congressional members, state officials react to Supreme Court decision limiting EPA’s reach

North Dakota officials are weighing in on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to limit the authoritative reach of the Environmental Protection Agency :

U.S. Senator John Hoeven: “North Dakota is a leader in producing more energy with good environmental stewardship, and it is important that states continue to have flexibility to reduce emissions in a way that maintains the affordability and reliability of the grid. Today’s SCOTUS decision affirms our work to both reinforce the role of states as the primary regulator of energy development within their borders and to push back on the needlessly burdensome rules that the Biden administration continues to impose on our energy producers.”

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer: “Today’s ruling reaffirms Congress never intended the federal government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions for the states. The statute is clear. This is a win for democracy, cooperative federalism, the American people, and North Dakota. The Supreme Court decision reflects the separate, co-equal roles of our government. Important national policies must be debated and established through the democratic process by elected officials, not Washington bureaucrats. Nothing in the Clean Air Act allows the bureaucracy to overstep the State’s authority to determine how they generate electricity. Similarly, this case has far-reaching impacts on other EPA rules like WOTUS and Regional Haze as they are built on the same cooperative federalism model. I tip my hat to late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem for laying the groundwork for this landmark case seven years ago and North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley and North Dakota Special Assistant Attorney General Paul Seby for getting this across the finish line.”

U.S. Representative Kelly Armstrong: “This decision confirms that the power to implement policies that keep our air and water clean should be held by the states, not the federal government. Burdensome federal regulations stifle energy production and are expensive for consumers, hostile to America’s energy producers, and undermine reliable baseload power. North Dakota was one of the plaintiffs in this case, and this result is in large part due to the tireless advocacy of our late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, and now Attorney General Drew Wrigley. Wayne was a champion for North Dakota, and we are still receiving the benefits of his leadership.”

Governor Doug Burgum: “The Supreme Court’s ruling today is a tremendously significant decision for State’s rights and for consumers. This ruling puts a halt to federal overreach, including far reaching EPA proposed rules that infringed not just on State’s but congressional authority. Leading with innovation, not regulation, and all-of-the-above energy strategies that are responsive to market trends, promote new technologies to boost production and curb emissions is an environmentally sound and common-sense approach. As the first state to achieve primacy over Class VI Carbon Capture, North Dakotans are leading the way in decarbonizing our energy while continuing to boast some of the nation’s cleanest air and water. At this time of global uncertainty, North Dakota has the energy policies to bring down the price at the pump, improve U.S. security and global stability, and protect the environment. We are grateful for the efforts of former Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and Attorney General Drew Wrigley for our strong partnership on protecting North Dakota’s right to innovate.”

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley: “Today North Dakota secured a landmark U.S. Supreme Court victory in one of the most important environmental and energy law cases in decades, firmly establishing the States’ role as an equal partner with the Federal government in regulating greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. This is a tremendous victory for North Dakota and for every State. North Dakota supports practical, affordable and science-based regulations based on the Federal-State partnership established by Congress. The EPA can’t just do whatever it wants and use climate change as an excuse to take the law into its own hands.”

