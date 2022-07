Max Holloway has issued a statement following his UFC 276 loss to Alexander Volkanovski, and it is filled with high praise for his rival. At UFC 276, Alex Volkanovski delivered a definitive end to his rivalry with Max Holloway by turning in a shutout victory against the promotion’s #6 pound-for-pound fighter. After the razor-close sequel, there were many questions about who was the best featherweight in the UFC and maybe of all time. Of course, that conversation centered around Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC ・ 23 HOURS AGO