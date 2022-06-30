ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RDU to showcase checkpoint technology, share holiday weekend travel projections

NBC News

Travelers driving this 4th of July weekend to avoid airport chaos

Despite the highest 4th of July gas prices on record, 42 million Americans are driving this holiday. The unprecedented number of airline cancelations and delays is causing travelers to choose to drive and fly. Delta, American Airlines and United are all trimming their schedules even further to accommodate staffing shortages, despite passenger levels hitting post-pandemic highs.July 1, 2022.
GAS PRICE
TODAY.com

TSA head addresses staffing issues ahead of busy July 4th travel

Ahead of the busy July 4th holiday weekend, TSA Administrator David Pekoske joins TODAY and shares how the agency has prepared for the busy travel season. “Without question, every airport in the country, they can have faith that we’re going to keep our wait-time standards to where they need to be,” he says.July 1, 2022.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Delays, cancelations and $10,000 oversold flight offers: Chaos as 4 July travel sets pandemic air travel records

Travelers headed off for the 4 July weekend experienced delays, overnight stays in airports and even $10,000 offers to give up seats on oversold flights, as the US braces for its busiest Independence Day holiday since before the pandemic.On Friday, nearly 8,000 flights were delayed in the US, with the worst breakdowns at New York City-area airports.Forty-five per cent of flights were delayed out of LaGuardia, while 44 per cent of flights were delayed at the John F Kennedy and Newark airpots, according to data from Flight Aware.Their analysis found that JetBlue and Allegiant Air were the worst carriers...
TRAVEL
NBC News

On record July 4th travel weekend, thousands of flights delayed and cancelled

Travelers are returning to airports in record pre-pandemic numbers this July 4th holiday weekend, but continue to face thousands of delayed and cancelled flights, data shows. The Transportation Security Administration screened 2,490,490 passengers at airport security checkpoints on Friday — the highest number of passengers since Feb. 11, 2020, when the agency screened more than 2.5 million passengers, agency spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted on Saturday.
TRAVEL
#Security Checkpoint#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Tsa#Independence Day#Rdu
Axios Twin Cities

Delta Air Lines warns of rocky July 4 travel weekend

Delta Air Lines has issued a systemwide waiver for travelers to rebook at no charge July 1-4, a sign that there is likely to be mass cancellations this holiday weekend. Last weekend, Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, canceled more than 600 flights and delayed more than 2,000.How it works: Travelers can rebook on delta.com for anytime between now and July 8 without paying a fee or fare difference. State of play: The core issue, writes Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter, is that Delta is experiencing a pilot shortage. Delta pilots wrote an open letter last month raising alarm about working excess overtime hours to keep the airline running.What's ahead: The Delta pilots will be picketing at MSP Airport Thursday as part of a nationwide effort by their union to get a better contract from the airline, writes Axios Atlanta's Emma Hurt. Of note: Because the pilots — members of the Delta unit of the Air Line Pilots Association — are picketing on their days off, service will not be affected.
TRAVEL
CBS Miami

Computer scheduling glitch for American Airlines threatened to bring more flight cancellations

MIAMI – It couldn't have happened at a worse time. Amid staffing shortages, weather disruptions and high demand over the holiday weekend, an American Airlines scheduling platform allowed pilots early yesterday to opt out of thousands of flights this month.The pilots' union says 12,000 flights lacked a captain, first officer or both, including flights this weekend.American says it suspended the platform and restored the majority of the schedules so that operations will not be impacted.The snafu comes as the industry deals with thousands of cancelled and delayed flights this weekend."We just got here and they let us know right now...
MIAMI, FL
Travel
The Independent

American Airlines passenger drives 45 minutes to airport for ticket help after waiting on hold for four hours

An American Airlines passenger has revealed that he drove 45 minutes to the airport to receive help in person booking seats for his flight after waiting on hold for four hours with customer service to no avail.Brian Driver, a radio station manager, was in Denver, Colorado, for a business trip the week before Juneteenth and Father’s Day when he called American Airlines about changing his flight home.According to Driver, who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, he began trying to change his flight on Thursday, after he learned his business trip would be ending two day early.At first, Driver...
LIFESTYLE
Glamour

TSA Is No Longer Scanning Boarding Passes at These Airports

Many airline passengers equate summer travel with snaking lines at airport security. But this year TSA is adding new technology to speed along even the most congested checkpoints. One such piece of equipment, called a credential authentication technology (CAT) scanner, is programmed to automatically match traveler's ID information to flight manifests. In short: Travelers at dozens of U.S. airports no longer need to show their boarding passes to TSA officers, eliminating one more item that fliers need to scramble for in order to get through security.
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationCanada

Cancelled flights, disrupted vacations, frayed tempers: FAQs about the chaos in the airline industry

People around the world are anxious to travel again as pandemic restrictions are being lifted. But those planning to jump on a plane for a vacation have been frustrated by chaos in the airline industry. In both North America and Europe, thousands of flights have been cancelled and hundreds of thousands of passengers have had their trips disrupted. Here are answers to some key questions about the current problems with air travel. Why are so many flights being cancelled or delayed? The principal cause of the disruptions has been a shortage of qualified personnel at airports to handle the recent surge in...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Spirit Airlines Is Celebrating the Fourth of July with 80% Off Flights Right Now

Say what you will about Spirit Airlines, but the budget-friendly carrier is the GOAT for cheap flights. Don't believe me? The company is offering 80% off fares through July 5. Spirit Airlines is kicking things off with a holiday weekend sale to celebrate the Fourth of July. Beginning Sunday, July 3, you can snag flights to Las Vegas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and even Puerto Rico. The sale ends Tuesday, July 5 at 11:59 pm.
LIFESTYLE
International Business Times

Luggage Piles Join Long Airport Lines In Fresh Woes For Summer Travel

Piles of luggage beside baggage belts in airports from Canada to Europe are driving further demand for ground handlers, and adding to summer travel chaos as airlines scramble to bring back workers lost during COVID-19. Once a cost-cutting and outsourcing target for aviation, ground handlers are now being offered raises,...
TRAVEL
frommers.com

Better Pack Light! Mishandled Checked Luggage Spikes at Airports

You can add lost luggage to the long list of problems plaguing air travelers in this summer of canceled flights, hours-long airport lines, and soaring ticket prices. U.S. airlines are mishandling checked bags this year at a higher rate than before the pandemic hit, according to data from the Department of Transportation.
LIFESTYLE

