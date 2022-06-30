ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco PG&E worker found dead in Tahoe lake during backpacking trip

By Joshua Bote
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A hiker found his abandoned tent upside-down earlier this...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 3

 

SFist

Saturday Links: SF Couple Fined Over $1.5K for Parking in Their Own Driveway

A San Francisco couple that's been parking in their own driveway for almost four decades was recently fined over $1.5K by the City for doing so. Judy and Ed Craine, who have lived at their Noe Valley residence for 36 years, were recently cited by the San Francisco Planning Department for violating a code section banning vehicles in a setback in front of a house — even if it isn't blocking a sidewalk; the couple is now parking on the street and other neighbors allegedly received the same citation. [ABC7]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

String of East Bay sideshows lead to 100mph police chase

CONCORD, Calif. - Up to 100 drivers participated in sideshow activity in Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Concord Friday night, according to Claycord.com. Concord police and CHP said they stayed busy most of the night working to stop the sideshows. Drivers allegedly split up to confuse police, and occasionally threw rocks and bottles at authorities.
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bone-dry Santa Clara County on high alert for illegal fireworks

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- With the extremely dry conditions this Fourth of July holiday weekend, authorities are on high alert. All fireworks are illegal in Santa Clara County and officers will be out in full force to catch violators.Every wildfire season, Stephen Johnson is on alert. He lives in San Jose just a few blocks away from the very dry Santa Teresa Hills."During the season, every couple of weeks, we smell a grass fire and will wonder where it's coming from depending on which way the wind is blowing and I think, about four years ago or so right along...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

'Shame for the Bay Area': Locals mourn losing Great America

The clock is ticking down at the South Bay's beloved amusement park, and residents throughout Silicon Valley have been reflecting on the loss. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns California's Great America in Santa Clara, announced Monday that it is selling the 46-year-old property for $310 million to San-Francisco based Prologis, a national real estate firm. The park will remain open for up to 11 years before closing permanently, company officials said.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3-alarm commercial fire burning in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - A large commercial fire is burning in Vallejo Thursday evening, fire officials say. The fire is producing heavy smoke and is in the area of Broadway between Sereno and Tuolumne, and Sonoma between Yolano and Iffland, Vallejo Firefighters Association reported on Twitter. They first reported on the...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Teen athlete drowns at Lake Berryessa, officials give safety warning

Napa County - The Napa County Sheriff's Office has a safety warning for people heading out to Lake Berryessa this weekend after the drowning death of a teen boy. Demetrio Perriatt, 16, was rafting on Monday, when he fell in the water and drowned, witnesses said. There have multiple drownings in this area since 2019, and the Sheriff's Office took KTVU out to the lake to point out some dangers.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

La Niña brings glut of anchovies to Bay Area waters, SF streets

By Lauren TomsSAN FRANCISCO -- An abundance of anchovies are taking over the coastline as their population blooms. Some have been found a way from the water and on city streets in San Francisco.Fish are quite literally falling from the sky in Outer Sunset. That's because coastal sea birds have more anchovies than they know what to do with. Birds appear to be scooping up the extra fish and dropping them inland, causing it to rain anchovies."Never ever have I heard of something like this," San Francisco resident Stephanie Ernst Scott told KPIX 5. "It normally rains water, not fish!"Reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

July 1 brings big changes to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With the new fiscal year upon us, and near the half-way point of 2022, big changes are coming to the Bay Area effective today, and KRON4 has all that you need to know. If you drive, you’ll be paying more for gasoline as the state’s gas tax rises an additional three […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
globalcirculate.com

Best food stops on I-5 between the Bay Area and Los Angeles

March 25, 2016Updated: June 28, 2022 2:45 p.m. Anyone who has ever driven California’s Interstate 5 knows the numbing effect of boredom as you pass through a vast land of sameness, open field after open field. Oh, there’s a McDonald’s! And then more drought-parched fields as far as the eye can see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

The Daily 06-30-22 Kaitlin Armstrong arrested in Costa Rica in killing of SF cyclist

Professional cyclist Moriah Wilson was in Austin, Texas, preparing to compete in the Gravel Locos bike race at the time of her death. (Wilson Family via GoFundMe) Kaitlin Armstrong — the 34-year-old yoga teacher and real estate agent accused of fatally shooting San Francisco elite cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson (pictured) on May 11 — has been apprehended after 43 days on the run , the U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
