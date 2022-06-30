ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy

By Debra Worley
WECT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama is accused of using methamphetamine during her pregnancy, according to the Morgan County...

www.wect.com

North Alabama woman charged with homicide after authorities say her meth use led to stillborn baby

A pregnant north Alabama woman was charged with homicide after authorities say she used meth throughout her pregnancy and delivered a stillborn baby. The Morgan County Department of Human Resources contacted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office after 20-year-old Faith Victoria Kemp delivered a stillborn child 38 weeks into her pregnancy at Madison Hospital on May 13, authorities said Thursday.
HARTSELLE, AL
