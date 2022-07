I found the heart on my way into the public library from the parking lot on my way to return a book and pick up 2 that were on hold for me. I looked down and saw what I thought might be some sort of prize in the bushes on the way in. I thought maybe it was part of a scavenger hunt. I picked it up and put it in my purse.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO