Boston, MA

Sick Puppy Rescued Near Boston Cemetery Is Ready for a Forever Home

By Asher Klein
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sick puppy abandoned near a cemetery in Boston this month has recovered to the point that he's up for adoption. PJ the pit bull, also known as Pickles, is available to be adopted at MSPCA-Angell, the animal rescue said Thursday. The 5-month-old...

Bear That Was Stranded on I-495 Median in Mass. Later Died

A bear that stopped traffic on Interstate 495 in southern Massachusetts last week later died despite efforts to save it. The bear had appeared to be injured and was stranded in a highway median in Raynham on June 23. The highway was briefly shut as authorities worked to get the animal tranquilized and moved to safety.
RAYNHAM, MA
