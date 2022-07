Arthur "Art" J. Ward, 75, former Mayor of Bristol, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Son of the late Jack and Mary (Hartney) Ward, Art was the beloved husband of Patricia (Cassina) Ward. After his graduation from Bristol Eastern High School, Art joined the U.S. Marine Corps, and served proudly in Vietnam receiving a Purple Heart medal. Following his service, Art vowed to make veterans a priority and accomplished this through his active membership and participation in numerous veterans' organizations, his constant advocacy of veterans, and his work as a Veteran Services Officer for the State of CT. His years of service were recognized through his induction into the Veterans Hall of Fame.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO