Find your inner peace at the Detroit Zoo this summer. Yoga at the Zoo is returning to give guests a chance to practice their downward dog and warrior poses with a certified instructor while surrounded by nature and the animals who call the Detroit Zoo home. Taking place on select Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in July and August, each Yoga at the Zoo session will include a meditative flow appropriate for all skill levels in front of an animal habitat, along with a habitat chat about the featured animal.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO