Science

Developmentally arrested IVF embryos can be coaxed to divide

By Public Library of Science
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy do two-thirds of in vitro fertilization (IVF) embryos go into developmental arrest? A new study publishing June 30th in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Andrew Hutchins of Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, China; Guoqing Tong of Shuguang Hospital in Shanghai, China; and colleagues shows that many...

medicalxpress.com

Nature.com

Alkalization of cellular pH leads to cancer cell death by disrupting autophagy and mitochondrial function

We previously found that lactic acidosis in the tumor environment was permissive to cancer cell surviving under glucose deprivation and demonstrated that neutralizing lactic acidosis restored cancer cell susceptibility to glucose deprivation. We then reported that alternate infusion of bicarbonate and anticancer agent into tumors via tumor feeding artery markedly enhanced the efficacy of transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) in the local control of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Here we sought to further investigate the mechanism by which bicarbonate enhances the anticancer activity of TACE. We propose that interfering cellular pH by bicarbonate could induce a cascade of molecular events leading to cancer cell death. Alkalizing cellular pH by bicarbonate decreased pH gradient (Î”pH), membrane potential (Î”Î¨m), and proton motive force (Î”p) across the inner membrane of mitochondria; disruption of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) due to collapsed Î”p led to a significant increase in adenosine monophosphate (AMP), which activated the classical AMPK-mediated autophagy. Meanwhile, the autophagic flux was ultimately blocked by increased cellular pH, reduced OXPHOS, and inhibition of lysosomal proton pump in alkalized lysosome. Bicarbonate also induced persistent mitochondrial permeability (MPT) and damaged mitochondria. Collectively, this study reveals that interfering cellular pH may provide a valuable approach to treat cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists warn of links between soil pollution and heart disease

Pesticides and heavy metals in soil may have detrimental effects on the cardiovascular system, according to a review paper published today in Cardiovascular Research, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). "Soil contamination is a less visible danger to human health than dirty air," said author Professor Thomas...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study shows HIV speeds up body's aging processes soon after infection

HIV has an "early and substantial" impact on aging in infected people, accelerating biological changes in the body associated with normal aging within just two to three years of infection, according to a study by UCLA researchers and colleagues. The findings suggest that HIV infection may cut nearly five years...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparative transcriptome analysis of Indian domestic duck reveals candidate genes associated with egg production

Egg production is an important economic trait and a key indicator of reproductive performance in ducks. Egg production is regulated by several factors including genes. However the genes involved in egg production in duck remain unclear. In this study, we compared the ovarian transcriptome of high egg laying (HEL) and low egg laying (LEL) ducks using RNA-Seq to identify the genes involved in egg production. The HEL ducks laid on average 433 eggs while the LEL ducks laid 221 eggs over 93Â weeks. A total of 489 genes were found to be significantly differentially expressed out of which 310 and 179 genes were up and downregulated, respectively, in the HEL group. Thirty-eight differentially expressed genes (DEGs), including LHX9, GRIA1, DBH, SYCP2L, HSD17B2, PAR6, CAPRIN2, STC2, and RAB27B were found to be potentially related to egg production and folliculogenesis. Gene ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis suggested that DEGs were enriched for functions related to glutamate receptor activity, serine-type endopeptidase activity, immune function, progesterone mediated oocyte maturation and MAPK signaling. Protein"“protein interaction network analysis (PPI) showed strong interaction between 32 DEGs in two distinct clusters. Together, these findings suggest a mix of genetic and immunological factors affect egg production, and highlights candidate genes and pathways, that provides an understanding of the molecular mechanisms regulating egg production in ducks and in birds more broadly.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

'Soft' CRISPR may offer a new fix for genetic defects

Curing debilitating genetic diseases is one of the great challenges of modern medicine. During the past decade, development of CRISPR technologies and advancements in genetics research brought new hope for patients and their families, although the safety of these new methods is still of significant concern. Publishing July 1 in...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccine protects people of all body weights from hospitalization and death, shows study of 9 million adults

COVID-19 vaccines have greatly reduced the number of cases of severe COVID-19 disease for everyone regardless of their body size, according to a new study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. Vaccine effectiveness was similar for those with a higher BMI and of a healthy weight, but slightly lower in the underweight group, who were also the least likely to have been vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
China
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop antibody test to keep track of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 variants

The experts agree—the pandemic is not over. Infections are ticking up again, fueled by the new variants our immune systems are ill prepared for. That's according to a study by Canadian and US researchers who found that the antibodies generated in people who were vaccinated and/or recovered from COVID-19 prior to 2022 failed to neutralize the variants circulating today.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Children under 12 need not repeat HIV, hep B/C tests before transplant surgery

Children aged <12 years who received postnatal infectious disease testing are exempt from repeat HIV, hepatitis B virus (HBV), and hepatitis C virus (HCV) testing prior to transplant surgery, according to research published in the July 1 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify new brain mechanism involved in impulsive cocaine-seeking in rats

Researchers have found that blocking certain acetylcholine receptors in the lateral habenula (LHb), an area of the brain that balances reward and aversion, made it harder to resist seeking cocaine in a rat model of impulsive behavior. These findings identify a new role for these receptors that may represent a future target for the development of treatments for cocaine use disorder. There are currently no approved medications to treat cocaine use disorder.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Developing a new treatment for lung cancer

In Norway, more than 3,300 people contract lung cancer every year. It is the second most common form of cancer among both women and men, after breast and prostate cancer, respectively. It also exhibits the highest cancer mortality rates in both sexes, according to Norway's foremost medical encyclopedia (Store medisinske leksikon)."Treatment for lung cancer is often difficult because of tumors that fail to respond to radio- or chemotherapy. Survival prognoses are poor even though patients get the best treatments currently available," says SINTEF researcher and Project Manager Francis Combes at SINTEF Industry.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cosmological thinking meets neuroscience in new theory about brain connections

After a career spent probing the mysteries of the universe, a Janelia Research Campus senior scientist is now exploring the mysteries of the human brain and developing new insights into the connections between brain cells. Tirthabir Biswas had a successful career as a theoretical high-energy physicist when he came to...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How blood pressure affects stroke recovery

Is lowering patients' blood pressure following treatment for an ischemic stroke a safe way to lead to better outcomes?. That's the question researchers led by the University of Cincinnati's Eva Mistry are seeking to answer through the Blood Pressure After Endovascular Stroke Therapy-II (BEST-II) clinical trial. Study background. Mistry, MD,...
CINCINNATI, OH
MedicalXpress

Sleep triggered by stress can help mice cope with later anxiety

Stress boosts a kind of sleep in mice that subsequently relieves anxiety, according to new research that also pinpoints the mechanism responsible. Since sleep is similar across mammals, it is likely the same mechanism is triggered in human brains. Uncovering the mechanism could lead to artificial ways to boost its effects, helping to treat persistent stress disorders such as PTSD.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Dissolving implantable device relieves pain without drugs

A Northwestern University-led team of researchers has developed a small, soft, flexible implant that relieves pain on demand and without the use of drugs. The first-of-its-kind device could provide a much-needed alternative to opioids and other highly addictive medications. The biocompatible, water-soluble device works by softly wrapping around nerves to...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Functional cargos of exosomes derived from Flk-1 vascular progenitors enable neurulation and ameliorate embryonic anomalies in diabetic pregnancy

Various types of progenitors initiate individual organ formation and their crosstalk orchestrates morphogenesis for the entire embryo. Here we show that progenitor exosomal communication across embryonic organs occurs in normal development and is altered in embryos of diabetic pregnancy. Endoderm fibroblast growth factor 2 (FGF2) stimulates mesoderm Flk-1+ vascular progenitors to produce exosomes containing the anti-stress protein Survivin. These exosomes act on neural stem cells of the neuroepithelium to facilitate neurulation by inhibiting cellular stress and apoptosis. Maternal diabetes causes Flk-1+ progenitor dysfunction by suppressing FGF2 through DNA hypermethylation. Restoring endoderm FGF2 prevents diabetes-induced survivin reduction in Flk-1+ progenitor exosomes. Transgenic Survivin expression in Flk-1+ progenitors or in utero delivery of survivin-enriched exosomes restores cellular homeostasis and prevents diabetes-induced neural tube defects (NTDs), whereas inhibiting exosome production induces NTDs. Thus, functional inter-organ communication via Flk-1 exosomes is vital for neurulation and its disruption leads to embryonic anomalies.
SCIENCE

