Chippewa Falls, WI

Northern Wisconsin State Fair preview

By Judy Clark
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair runs July 12-17 at...

www.weau.com

WEAU-TV 13

A look at July 4th events in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This holiday weekend, communities throughout the Chippewa Valley are hosting events celebrating America’s birthday. Altoona is hosting fireworks Saturday night at Cinder City Park. The show starts around 10 p.m. Before the fireworks, the city is hosting it’s annual Independence Day celebration at the park.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
stevenspoint.news

Hanneman, Keller graduate from Wisconsin State Patrol Academy

CLARK COUNTY – Two Stevens Point men are among the newest officers to the Wisconsin State Patrol, after 37 graduates received their badges at a ceremony in La Crosse on June 30. The graduates will join nearly 500 sworn officers assigned to State Patrol’s seven regional posts across Wisconsin....
STEVENS POINT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Inaugural Clear Water Classic held in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new Chippewa Valley event was held for the first time Friday evening. The Clear Water Classic was created as a way for bikers to come together the night before the Red Flint Firecracker Race. It’s an at your own pace bike ride photo scavenger hunt of Eau Claire landmarks throughout the city.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin State Patrol graduates 67th Recruit Class

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - After six grueling months of training, 37 recruits are now official members of the Wisconsin State Patrol. The patrol’s 67th Recruit Class graduated during a ceremony at the La Crosse Center Thursday, and will now be sent throughout Wisconsin for additional field training. One...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Saturday, July 2nd 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Express look to bounce back in St. Cloud after Friday’s extra-innings loss to the Rox. With their home field vacated for the weekend, Carson Park hosted 19U legion baseball action as the Eau Claire Pizza Hut squad hosted La Crosse.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Puckabee’s Canine Salon hosts “Paws for a Purpose” event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Melissa Kullman, Owner of Puckabee’s Canine Salon, was on vacation June 24 when the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. After learning of the decision, Kullman said she felt she had to do something. On June 2, Puckabee’s Canine Salon hosted a “Paws for a Purpose” event.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Hy-Vee supermarkets recalling potato salad due to possible contamination

(Gray News) - A supermarket chain with multiple stores in the Midwest reports it is recalling its potato salad products ahead of the holiday weekend. According to a news release, Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all potato salad varieties due to a presumptive positive microbial test result from the line where the potatoes were processed as of July 1.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Buffalo County Humane Association hosts microchip clinic

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - In preparation for the 4th of July weekend, the Buffalo County Humane Association hosted a microchip clinic on Saturday for cats and dogs. Kristen Gregerson, Buffalo County Humane Association Adoption Coordinator, said the 4th of July is a tough time for animals, as they often get scared and run away because of loud noises from fireworks.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR recommends against fireworks use in state parks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of Fourth of July weekend, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public that fireworks are prohibited on DNR-managed lands. These restricted areas include state parks, forests and state-owned public hunting and fishing areas, according to Wisconsin DNR. In Wisconsin, fireworks are also regulated...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

4 churches vandalized in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating reports of vandalism at multiple Catholic churches in the city of Chippewa Falls. Sergeant Drew Zehm with the Chippewa Falls Police Department says Holy Ghost, Notre Dame and St. Charles churches were vandalized. He says the incidents are believed to be related and happened within the last couple of days.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI

