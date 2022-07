This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A series of free dance performances will be taking place throughout Fairfield County later this month. Called the Fairfield County Dance Festival, the free performance series will take place from July 12 to July 26 at six locations throughout Fairfield County on a mobile stage for its second year. The festival will also offer community-based programs and performances including master classes, lecture demonstrations and workshops.

