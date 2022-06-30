JoCo rideshare program expanding next week. Here’s where riders can go using micro transit

Public transit is expanding in Johnson County next week with RideKC Micro Transit .

RideKC 499 Johnson County Micro Transit will expand its service area and operate seven days a week beginning July 5. They will still run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The RideKC Micro Transit program allows riders to hail a ride from a van that seats 12, somewhat similarly to other rideshare services like Uber or Lyft.

The service area is split into zones and fares will differ depending on how far a customer travels. The trip will cost $3 if a rider stays in one zone but if they travel to the north or south zone or go to a Missouri destination like The Plaza, 75th and Wornall, or Ward Parkway Center, it will cost $5.

RideKC Micro Transit is expanding with the help of COVID federal relief dollars awarded last year by the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners. RideKC

The north zone runs from County Line Road to 95th, the central zone from 95th to 135th and the south zone from 135th to Edgerton.

This expansion is part of several pilot programs launching this year after the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved $15 million of Federal Transit Administration COVID relief grants to fund the new transit programs in 2021.

Other improvements this year include a new route on 87th Street, additional Saturday service on four existing routes and complementary paratransit service, according to RideKC.

To order a ride through RideKC Micro Transit in Johnson County, riders can use the mobile app , call 816-512-5510 or visit the transit system’s website .