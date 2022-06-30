ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best school districts in Tennessee

By Stacker
 3 days ago

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

Search for missing man bound for Tri-Cities continues in Knoxville

For many families, the school district is a top criterion when deciding where to buy a home. But this consideration and ability to choose is not a luxury all families can afford, especially in today’s wildly competitive housing market.

One important proxy of a quality education is per-student spending. According to the most recent Census data available, the national average per-pupil expenditure in fiscal year 2019 was $13,187. Several recent studies suggest that increased spending per student correlates with higher academic achievement, particularly in districts serving predominantly low-income students. Since public schools are largely funded by property taxes, schools in low-income areas suffer the most from a lack of funding for critical expenditures like staff salaries and benefits, transportation, instructional resources, and support services.

There are more than 13,000 school districts in the U.S., each one slightly different, for better or worse, than the next. However, several common denominators exist and, when compared, can serve as indicators of what makes an impactful district.

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in Tennessee using rankings from Niche . Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.

#10. Arlington Community Schools (Arlington)
– Number of schools: 4 (4,847 students)
– Graduation rate: 97% (57% reading proficient and 61% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $61,046 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Germantown Municipal School District (Germantown)
– Number of schools: 6 (6,196 students)
– Graduation rate: 95% (63% reading proficient and 66% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $57,478 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Kingsport City Schools (Kingsport)
– Number of schools: 12 (7,599 students)
– Graduation rate: 94% (43% reading proficient and 47% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $59,141 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Johnson City Schools (Johnson City)
– Number of schools: 12 (8,098 students)
– Graduation rate: 92% (49% reading proficient and 60% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $61,522 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Alcoa City Schools (Alcoa)
– Number of schools: 4 (2,134 students)
– Graduation rate: 95% (37% reading proficient and 41% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $66,963 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Oak Ridge School District (Oak Ridge)
– Number of schools: 8 (4,775 students)
– Graduation rate: 92% (41% reading proficient and 37% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $67,798 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Greeneville City Schools (Greeneville)
– Number of schools: 7 (2,940 students)
– Graduation rate: 97% (41% reading proficient and 46% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $58,787 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Williamson County Schools (Franklin)
– Number of schools: 48 (41,387 students)
– Graduation rate: 97% (67% reading proficient and 71% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $50,534 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Maryville City Schools (Maryville)
– Number of schools: 7 (5,443 students)
– Graduation rate: 95% (58% reading proficient and 61% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $64,940 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Collierville Schools (Collierville)
– Number of schools: 9 (9,188 students)
– Graduation rate: 95% (61% reading proficient and 62% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $54,202 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

Johnson City Press

New state legislation to affect Tennessee schools

Over 40 new pieces of state legislation regarding education will be going into effect on Friday. As parents, teachers and concerned community members, it is very important that Johnson City and Washington County residents be aware of the new state legislation that will be affecting local education agencies (LEAs). July marks the beginning of the new fiscal year and the time that over 40 new pieces of education legislation will take effect.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

CROWN Act made law in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of July 1, Tennessee is the first state in the Mid-South to make the CROWN Act law. It stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. This new law prevents employers from discriminating against natural hair or protective hairstyles like braids, locs and twists.
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Tennessee August primary voter registration deadline Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Aug. 4 primary election. By Tuesday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. Or they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Voter registration deadline for TN August elections is July 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Those who are not registered to vote but would like to cast a ballot in Tennessee’s August elections have only a few days left to register. July 5 is the last day to register to vote in the Aug. 4 federal primary and state and county general elections. Tennesseans can register […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee opens new lodge at Paris Landing State Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee officials have opened a new lodge at Paris Landing State Park that features 91 guest rooms. The state Department of Environment and Conservation says officials on Monday opened the new facility that also has indoor and outdoor dining and conference spaces. The lodge includes fire...
PARIS, TN
WSMV

LIST: Burn bans across Middle Tennessee area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the region continues to dry out, several towns and counties have banned any open burning until significant rainfall arrives. Here is a list of several cities in the Middle Tennessee area that have no burn orders currently in place, which includes fireworks for some towns with the 4th of July approaching:
BRENTWOOD, TN
WYSH AM 1380

New laws on the books beginning July 1st in TN

July 1st means that a host of new laws will take effect in Tennessee. Here is a look at some of them. Local school systems now have to post curriculum and curriculum changes at the beginning of each semester. School districts will have to practice for remote learning situations, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

TDOT to start second phase of construction on I-640

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has a plan to repair I-640 in Northeast Knoxville, hoping to ensure drivers won't need to dodge dips and potholes on that road. TDOT will soon start the second construction phase from the Broadway exit to the I-40 interchange on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
