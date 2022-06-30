The 8 Best Reusable Straws for Every Beverage

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Whether you’re a casual coffee drinker or a bona fide espresso connoisseur, you’ve probably heard of Breville’s luxe line of espresso machines. As someone new to at-home espresso-making, I was looking for a solid, entry-level espresso machine that wouldn't break the bank, but would also yield the fancy coffee shop quality espresso I’ve come to expect. After extensive research, I decided on the Breville Bambino, so naturally, when the brand offered me the opportunity to test one, I accepted. The Bambino is a stylish, chrome single-cup countertop espresso maker. Breville offers two models—the Bambino ($350) and the Bambino Plus ($500).
