ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The 8 Best Ice Buckets to Keep Beverages Cold

By Melissa Vogt
Food & Wine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChill your refreshments in style with these ice buckets, like our favorite, the Graham Hammered Metal Ice Bucket from Crate & Barrel. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission....

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The Best Whiskey Glasses for Sipping Your Favorite Bourbon, Scotch and Rye

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Any casual whiskey drinker—or anyone who’s watched Mad Men protagonist Don Draper pour an afternoon drink or three in his mid-century dream office—knows the spirit is more important than the glass it’s in. Still, you might walk away from a conversation with whiskey purists believing that you need eleven different vessels to get the most out of individual varietals. This isn’t necessarily true, but if you’re interested in spirits or regularly share...
DRINKS
Food & Wine

Amazon Has Fresh Discounts for the Fourth of July, and Here are the Best Kitchen Finds

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, but you don't have to wait for July 12 and 13 to score amazing deals on top-notch kitchen items. The retailer is currently running some major sales for the Fourth of July weekend, and there are some amazing finds for refreshing your collection of small appliances and adding to your grilling gear this summer.
SHOPPING
Food & Wine

The 8 Best Reusable Straws for Every Beverage

Whether you’re at home or on the go, pass on plastic with these reusable straws, like our top pick from Kynup. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. On...
ENVIRONMENT
Food & Wine

The Best Grill Lights According to Chefs and Pitmasters

Grilling doesn’t have to stop when the sun goes down thanks to the Permasteel PA-12002 Grill Light and other top picks. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. On...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Chips#Wine Chiller#Ice Pack#Ice Cubes#Ros Wine
Food & Wine

Best Beer Subscription Boxes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Want fresh beer delivered to your doorstep on a regular basis? If so, beer subscription boxes are a great investment. At their core, these services eliminate a trip to the package store. But the best beer subscription boxes offer more than just convenience—they also provide an easy way to keep track of what's happening in the beer scene. You may even find some new favorites with each shipment.
DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Never Make Iced Tea With Hot Water

National Iced Tea day has come and gone, but that doesn't mean we aren't sipping on pitchers of this cool and refreshing beverage all summer long. According to the Tea Association of the USA, we really enjoy our iced tea. The association revealed that, in 2021, about 75 to 80 percent of the 3.9 billion gallons of tea poured and drank was of the iced variety. The majority of that percentage was black tea, but green, oolong, white, and dark tea were all represented as well.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

This Hard Seltzer Is Brewed with Leftover Hot Dog Water

Hot dogs are an integral part of summer – whether you're firing them up on your grill or watching competitive eaters shove them down their throats on the Fourth of July. But a brewery in Fort Worth, Texas, may be pushing the boundaries of summer hot dog consumption: They're releasing a hard seltzer brewed from leftover hot dog water.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food & Wine

Best Alcohol Delivery Services

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's nothing like pouring a favorite drink on a Friday night after work. There's also nothing like the disappointment that comes when there's an ingredient missing. Who has time to run out to the store every time one bottle is empty? Enter alcohol delivery services.
DRINKS
Parade

Talk About Happy Hour—24 Beers That Are Super Low In Calories—but Still Taste Great!

Low-calorie beer often doesn’t get much respect among discriminating beer connoisseurs, many of whom may be skeptical that you can get the full-bodied, rich taste of a premium beer in a trimmed-down, diet-friendly version. And while it’s true that in the past many light beers may have left you feeling shortchanged, today there are many terrific—and satisfying—low-calorie beers that run the gamut from traditional classics to exotic twists. No matter what your tastes, there is sure to be a light beer that you will enjoy.
DRINKS
Taste Of Home

We Tried 7 Brands and Picked the Best Iced Tea

This summer, cool off with the best iced tea. Our Test Kitchen sampled seven popular brands to find the most refreshing options. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

The Best Vegetable Choppers for Faster Food Prep

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Preparing your mise en place for cooking can be a tedious task, especially if you have a lot of vegetables, herbs, and other ingredients to attend to. While most culinary professionals tend to use their knife skills to accomplish most of the chopping and mincing in the kitchen, a food chopper can help home cooks.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

The best new wine online

Roc Primeur Bordeaux, France 2021 (£13.99, or £11.99 as part of a mixed case of 12, Laithwaites) For obvious reasons, the pandemic was a busy time for wine online, with sales by some of the bigger players rising by as much as 300% during the various lockdowns. If many of us have now gone back to pre-pandemic ways of buying wine, it seems plenty have stuck with their online habit, just as Zooms and Teams have (for better or worse) replaced a lot of in-person meetings. Appropriately enough, the biggest player in this sector – Laithwaites – conducted its latest press tasting online, sending out samples and getting its team of wine buyers to discuss their choices via video. I enjoyed the small selection from the retailer’s 1,200-bottle range I tried at home, which included two from the region with which the company first made its name, Bordeaux. Roc Primeur is a lively very modern, youthful, fresh chillable, cassis-scented red; and Château le Coin Sauvignon Gris 2021 (£12.99) is a nicely weighted but scintillating white peach and grapefruit flavoured white.
DRINKS
The Independent

15 best vodkas perfect for martinis, mixing and straight sipping

Ever since gin stole the limelight a few years back, vodka has been – let’s face it – kinda uncool. Why drink an odourless, flavourless spirit when you could sip on something packed with enticing juniper, exotic herbs and spice notes?But fashions come and go, and change is afoot. Craft distillers are now pouring the same passion and innovation into vodka that they previously did with gin. With both sustainability and character in mind, new spirits are being created from unique bases, with boutique production methods and careful sourcing. Unlike in its 1990s heyday, the best vodkas are no longer...
DRINKS
Food Network

The 9 Most-Viral TikTok Drinks You Can Make at Home

When it comes to viral drinks, TikTok gives and gives … and gives. It seems like every week there’s a new drink catching on! From jammy selzers to whipped coffees, the social media platform is stocked full of creamy, fruity, caffeinated and over-the-top beverages. But are they any good? We asked Food Network Recipe Developer Amanda Neal for her take on TikTok's most popular drinks — and for her suggestions on how you can take your own versions up a notch. Here's what she had to share!
TV & VIDEOS
Food & Wine

Amazon Dropped Shockingly Good Vacuum and Mop Deals Ahead of Prime Day—Up to 85% Off

Cleaning the kitchen after cooking a big family dinner probably looks like wiping away spills and sanitizing countertops to most people. But if you're not tending to your floors, you're doing yourself a disservice. Just think about all the crumbs and food scraps that fell in the cooking process. Now think about stepping all over them. Gross.
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

Forget cocktails: Cool down with Alejandra Ramos' boozy ice pops this summer

Alejandra Ramos, host of "The Great American Recipe," is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share some of her go-to cocktail recipes in easy-to-enjoy popsicle form. She shows us how to make frozen Dirty Shirley pops, mango-margarita ice pops and bourbon-peach pie ice pops — including her top tips for making the best boozy frozen treats.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

Can't Get into Noma? Go Grab a Beer at Their Old Location Instead

Noma is one of the world's most discussed and acclaimed restaurants – and getting a table isn't easy. When reservation blocks are opened, they're often announced like rock concerts. Attempting to use their online booking system otherwise can feel futile. And even if you do get the opportunity to dine, the price is beyond many people's budget: its current vegetarian lunch menu with wine pairings is $700.
RESTAURANTS
Food Network

Do You Need an At-Home Cocktail Machine?

There’s nothing like a well-mixed cocktail to end the day or get a party going. However, pulling out all the ingredients and measuring them can seem like a chore, especially after doing a day’s work or getting the house spruced up for company. And that’s not to mention that if you don’t follow a formula carefully, you can wind up with a drink that’s doesn’t quite hit the spot. An electric cocktail maker takes most of the work out of bartending and nails the mix every time. Here's the complete lowdown on how these appliances work and all the pros and cons.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy