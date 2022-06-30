ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Ketanji Brown Jackson takes her place in the Supreme Court MAGA cave

By J.D. Crowe
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in to the Supreme Court, making history as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. She takes the place...

www.al.com

Comments / 1

Daily Mail

Biden is 'planning to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer as a judge in Kentucky in a deal with Mitch McConnell to stop him holding up his picks for federal benches'

President Joe Biden plans to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer to a federal judgeship in Kentucky as part of a deal struck with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, it was reported on Wednesday night. S. Chad Meredith, a Federalist Society-backed attorney, fought against federal COVID-19 public health measures and to limit...
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Good Morning America finally deletes tweet praising Justice Jackson as 'the first Black Supreme Court justice'

ABC’s "Good Morning America" Twitter account made a major historic mistake when reporting on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s swearing-in ceremony as a Supreme Court justice. On Thursday, Jackson was officially sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court following Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement. GMA covered the moment she was welcomed onto the court by Justice John Roberts, but their Twitter account claimed that Jackson was "the first Black Supreme Court justice."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Legal experts hail swearing in of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson as historic in multiple ways

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The United States Supreme Court has a new member.With the oath taken at noon on Thursday, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became Justice Jackson."We have a new historic moment to celebrate, and that is our first Black woman on the Supreme Court," said Prof. Amy Wildermuth, dean of the University of Pittsburgh Law School."This is an amazing day, especially as a Black woman attorney," said Regina Wilson, secretary of the Allegheny County Bar Association."I am thrilled, but not just me. The entire country should be so proud," said Prof. Jalila Jefferson-Bullock, a former Duquesne Law School professor now...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NPR

Supreme Court hands defeat to Native American Tribes in Oklahoma

Three years ago, Native Americans in Oklahoma rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled that the eastern half of Oklahoma is on tribal land, and that the state could not bring criminal prosecutions for crimes on Indian land without the consent of the Indian tribes. But on Wednesday, the court narrowed that decision, prompting an angry dissent from Justice Neil Gorsuch, the author of the 2019 decision, and an ardent proponent of Indian rights.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thecomeback.com

Rex Chapman implies Clarence Thomas is a Black white supremacist

In the wake of the Supreme Court voting to overturn Roe v. Wade, Rex Chapman has tweeted a slew of racially charged comments about Justice Clarence Thomas, who is Black. Chapman began his attack by sharing four photos of Thomas and Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron standing alongside their white spouses.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
