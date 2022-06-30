MADD: Celebrate safely this Fourth of July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving is urging drivers to celebrate safely over the holiday weekend and not consume alcohol or other substances that impair motor skills before getting behind the wheel.

The California Highway Patrol will have extra officers on the roadway and local agencies also will be on the lookout for reckless or impaired drivers throughout the Fourth of July holiday. Last year, the CHP arrested 997 people statewide for driving while impaired during the agency’s 78-hour maximum-enforcement period, according to a release.

So put some burgers and hot dogs on the grill, visit a fireworks show, wave the flag. If drinking, however, use a designated driver or ride-hailing service and avoid turning a celebration into a tragedy.

