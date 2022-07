MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - July 1 marks the effective date of dozens of new Vermont laws. Friday is the start of the fiscal year for state government, when the new budget kicks in, funding programs across state government. That includes changes to the state’s Reach Up program, including a doubling of payments to recipients of child support, from $50 to $100 a month. There’s also a half-million-dollar IT upgrade for the Department for Children and Families to run the program.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO