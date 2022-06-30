ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

'Everybody was there at the wrong time:' Cousin recounts deadly Oakland police chase

By Lisa Fernandez
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. - It was supposed to be a celebratory weekend. Lolomanaia "Lolo" Soakai and his mother had attended the graduation of a fellow church member in Concord after she earned her bachelor's degree. Meanwhile, cousin Ian Finau and members of Toko Harley Rydaz – a Tongan biker club...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 2

Life Is To Short
2d ago

good morning everyone that is really sad to hear this my biggest prayers and condolences to the mom and family now We want real Justice for the family Amen

Reply
6
Kathryn Seymour
2d ago

My sincerest condolences to the family and friends of this young man. There should never have been a high speed chase on the city streets. This is what happens when you have cops who think they're above the law. These cops need to be charged with whatever laws will get them the most time in prison. Whatever that would be. This family is left with an unbearable burden that will forever haunt them.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

String of East Bay sideshows lead to 100mph police chase

CONCORD, Calif. - Up to 100 drivers participated in sideshow activity in Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Concord Friday night, according to Claycord.com. Concord police and CHP said they stayed busy most of the night working to stop the sideshows. Drivers allegedly split up to confuse police, and occasionally threw rocks and bottles at authorities.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sideshow drivers attack police cruisers in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police say several drivers involved in a sideshow in Pleasant Hill on Friday evening, turned on responding officers, and threw various objects at their cruisers, including a brick. The commotion happened around 11 P.M. at the intersection of Morello Ave. and Paso Nogal Ct. It was...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of abducted Vallejo girl, Pearl Pinson, dies

VALLEJO, Calif. - The mother of a Vallejo girl who was kidnapped six years ago has died. Family members said Annie Pinson died early Friday after a battle with liver and kidney problems. ALSO: Search continues for Pearl Pinson, abducted Vallejo teen. Her daughter, Pearl Pinson, was abducted while she...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate Oakland shootings, one resulting in homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland Police are investigating shootings that occurred on Friday, one of which resulted in a homicide. The first shooting occurred at approximately 10:09 p.m. in the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard, police said. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. One victim is currently in critical […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Hayward, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Man shot, killed after argument in SF: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced two reports of gunfire Friday night. The later incident, which happened around 11:55 p.m. in the Bayview neighborhood, resulted in a man being shot and killed after an argument, according to SFPD. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Shafter Avenue where officers found […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police make arrest in Bayview District homicide

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police have arrested a man on suspicion of the shooting death of another on Friday in the Bayview.Robert Malachi Barton, 33, of SF, was arrested at approximately 12:30 p.m. after a search warrant was issued for his residence on Espanola Street and tactical teams arrived, police said.The shooting occurred July 1 at approximately 11:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of Shafter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 38-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.Police said that an initial investigation determined that the victim had allegedly been involved in a dispute with the suspect which had escalated.This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Trio arrested in Antioch after brazen armed robbery in Danville

Three teenagers were arrested in Antioch on suspicion of committing an armed robbery in broad daylight outside a grocery store in downtown Danville on Friday, according to authorities. The incident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s on Railroad Avenue in Danville. A man reported...
DANVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police Department#Police Powers#Crime#Tongan#Ktvu
SFist

Saturday Links: SF Couple Fined Over $1.5K for Parking in Their Own Driveway

A San Francisco couple that's been parking in their own driveway for almost four decades was recently fined over $1.5K by the City for doing so. Judy and Ed Craine, who have lived at their Noe Valley residence for 36 years, were recently cited by the San Francisco Planning Department for violating a code section banning vehicles in a setback in front of a house — even if it isn't blocking a sidewalk; the couple is now parking on the street and other neighbors allegedly received the same citation. [ABC7]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hillsborough police ask public for help arresting suspects in 3 burglaries

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. - Hillsborough police are asking the public for help in apprehending the suspects in three burglaries that happened Friday night. In the first case, a neighbor heard a burglar alarm going off at a home on Roberts Way around 9:22 p.m. The neighbor reported seeing a white mid-sized sport utility vehicle speeding away, police said. Officers sped to the scene and found a smashed rear glass door. The victim didn't report any losses, police said, and the alarm may have caused the miscreant to flee.
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Resident Stops Apparent Arson Attempt

An understaffed San Jose Fire Department has had its hands full all spring and summer long with several calls every day reporting illegal fires. “It takes one spark to create a fire that can easily spread to homes and businesses, and that’s the last thing we want to see,” said Erica Ray of the San Jose Fire Department.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Nissan
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda family convicted of food stamp fraud through Oakland convenience store

OAKLAND, Calif. - A federal jury on Wednesday convicted an Alameda family of food stamp fraud, United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Thursday. Mugalli Ahmed Hassan, 50, and Ali Mugalli Hassan, 32, father and son, allegedly used the government food stamp program to conduct fraudulent transactions. Hassan owned and...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Hayward man dies after car crash in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — A 74-year-old Hayward man died last month in a crash in Fremont, police said Friday. Willie Ridley died following a crash on the morning of June 18 on Paseo Padre Parkway near Puttenham Way, according to police and the Alameda County coroner’s bureau. Dispatchers received numerous calls at 9:08 a.m. that […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic stop leads to narcotics trafficking arrest

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested an Oakland man in connection with narcotics trafficking following a traffic stop. Oscar Reynaldo Arteaga-Trejo, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession for sale/transportation of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday at 2 p.m., […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Nationwide Report

74-year-old Willie Ridley dead after a wreck in Fremont (Fremont, CA)

74-year-old Willie Ridley dead after a wreck in Fremont (Fremont, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 74-year-old Willie Ridley, of Hayward, as the man who lost his life after a traffic collision on June 18 in Fremont. The authorities actively responded to the area of Paseo Padre Parkway near Puttenham Way after getting reports of a multi-vehicle accident at 9:08 a.m. that day [...]
FREMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy