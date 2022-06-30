Police: Maine 1-year-old dies after being found in tote with water in it
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — A 1-year-old boy has died after being found in a plastic tote with water in it, according to authorities....www.wmtw.com
This is so sad .. too many young kids and babies are dying every day from accidents that can be avoided 😞 RIP lil dude
This is absolutely tragic and also a little suspicious that a one year old was outside alone.
