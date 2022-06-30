ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Police: Maine 1-year-old dies after being found in tote with water in it

WMTW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — A 1-year-old boy has died after being found in a plastic tote with water in it, according to authorities....

www.wmtw.com

Comments / 11

Angela Fintonis
2d ago

This is so sad .. too many young kids and babies are dying every day from accidents that can be avoided 😞 RIP lil dude

Reply
5
Christina Ellis
2d ago

This is absolutely tragic and also a little suspicious that a one year old was outside alone.

Reply(1)
6
Related
wabi.tv

Corinna man dies in motorcycle crash

CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - A Corinna man has died after crashing his motorcycle Friday night. Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was heading north on Route 7 in Corinna just before 6:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, hitting a truck head on. Page was...
CORINNA, ME
Q 96.1

Motorcyclist Dies in Head-on Collision in Corinna, Maine

Maine State Police say a 60-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Friday evening in the Penobscot County town of Corinna. Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on the Newport Road (Route 7) around 6:20 p.m., according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Public Safety Department.
CORINNA, ME
penbaypilot.com

House shares in brunt of minor vehicle crash on Ingraham Drive

OWLS HEAD — For the passersby wondering if their peripheral vision were playing tricks on them while passing a house on Ingraham Drive, in Owls Head, maybe not. A corner pillar is temporarily standing at an angle Saturday afternoon, in the wake of a car crash that forced one of the vehicles against the house corner.
OWLS HEAD, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police searching for multiple missing people in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity on Glenwood Drive at 1:39 a.m. on Friday, authorities say. A news release from Augusta Police Department Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully stated authorities now believe there may be multiple missing persons, a family including one adult and four children.
AUGUSTA, ME
wgan.com

Another motorcycle-related death in Maine continues troubling trend

A motorcyclist died in a head-on crash in Corinna Friday night. Police say 60-year-old Merle Page of Corinna was driving north on Route 7 around 6:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, hitting a Chevy Silverado head on. Page was pronounced dead at the scene. He...
CORINNA, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta Police asking for public’s help locating 5 missing people

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police are asking for the public’s help locating five missing people. Authorities are looking for 28-year-old Mawj Al Hilfi and four children, ages 4 to 9, all of Augusta. Officials say they responded to Glenridge Drive Friday for a report of suspicious activity, but...
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine Medical Center#Maine State Police#Tote
wabi.tv

Searsport Fire Chief charged in connection with alleged embezzlement

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Searsport Fire Chief has been charged in connection with an alleged embezzlement after authorities say he received stolen funds taken from an organization that supports the fire department. The Bangor Daily News reports 51-year-old Andrew Webster has been on suspension pending the results of an...
SEARSPORT, ME
Big Country 96.9

UPDATE: Maine Toddler Dies After Drowning in Plastic Bin

UPDATE: Maine State Police on Thursday reported that a one-year-old boy has died in the hospital after a drowning incident Tuesday evening in central Maine. Maine State Police are investigating after a woman found her one-year-old son unresponsive in a plastic bin containing water in the Kennebec County town of Clinton.
CLINTON, ME
B98.5

Arrest Made In Connection With Auburn, Maine Double Homicide

A New York man has been arrested in Maryland in connection with the deaths of a young man and a young woman in Auburn in June. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, 34 year old David Barnett, who goes by "Slim", was arrested in Rockland, Maryland. The arrest stems from the June 19th killing of 21-year-old Kelzie Caron, of Maine, and 21-year-old Pierre Langlois of Connecticut.
AUBURN, ME
cbs19news

Man wanted for double killing in Maine arrested in Maryland

AUBURN, Maine (AP) -- Police say a man who was wanted for the killings of two people in Maine has been arrested. Maine State Police said 34-year-old David Barnett, of Port Clyde, New York, was arrested without incident in Rockland, Maryland, and will be held at the Montgomery County Jail pending extradition.
AUBURN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wabi.tv

Guilford woman accused of embezzling $900K indicted by grand jury

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A Guilford woman accused of embezzling nearly a million dollars from her employer has been indicted by a grand jury. 51-year-old Terri Moulton is charged with theft and forgery. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office started investigating in February after the owner of DeWitt Machine & Fabrication...
GUILFORD, ME
Big Country 96.9

Motorcyclist Dies Following Two-Vehicle Collision in Glenburn, Maine

A 61-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with a passenger car Tuesday night in front of the Village Variety convenience store in Glenburn. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and emergency crews responded to the crash around 9:00 p.m. on Broadway in Glenburn, just north of Bangor. Police say the operator of the motorcycle, 61-year-old Andrew Adams of Glenburn, was transported by ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead.
GLENBURN, ME
B98.5

Police Destroy 126 Pounds of Marijuana at Unlicensed Fairfield Store

According to the Kennebec Journal, Fairfield Police confiscated nearly 200 marijuana plants and destroyed over 125 pounds of processed marijuana on Wednesday. The Kennebec Journal reports that Fairfield Police executed a search warrant this week at the YEZI Local Craft Marijuana Retail Store. The store is on Norridgewock Road in the vicinity of Fairfield Center and is a medical dispensary. However, the store was continuing to operate despite the fact that the business's license had been revoked.
FAIRFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut man charged for Auburn double homicide

AUBURN, Maine — Police arrested 34-year-old David Barnett of Bristol, Connecticut in Rockville, Maryland Friday morning on a warrant for murder in relation to an Auburn double homicide, a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says. The double homicide took place at a...
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - An infant from Clinton is on life support after falling into a plastic tote full of water on Tuesday night. Authorities say the one year old boy was playing at an Elwood Drive residence when he fell into the tote outside the home. They say it...
CLINTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Former Lewiston mayor sued over 2019 crash involving pedestrian

A former Lewiston woman hit in a crosswalk by a car driven by former Lewiston Mayor Mark Cayer in 2019 has filed a civil lawsuit seeking damages. Julianne Dawson, now of Massachusetts, filed a civil complaint in Androscoggin County Superior Court late last month alleging Cayer was "careless and negligent in failing to yield the right of way" to Dawson when he struck her on Oct. 24, 2019, as she crossed Pine Street in a crosswalk, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police investigating serious motorcycle crash in Glenburn

GLENBURN, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that they are investigating a serious motorcycle crash in Glenburn. The incident reportedly occurred on Route 15 near the Village Variety Store. The crash involves a motorcycle and automobile, according to the post. The Glenburn Fire...
GLENBURN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy