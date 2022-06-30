Police: Maine 1-year-old dies after being found in tote with water in it

According to the Kennebec Journal, Fairfield Police confiscated nearly 200 marijuana plants and destroyed over 125 pounds of processed marijuana on Wednesday. The Kennebec Journal reports that Fairfield Police executed a search warrant this week at the YEZI Local Craft Marijuana Retail Store. The store is on Norridgewock Road in the vicinity of Fairfield Center and is a medical dispensary. However, the store was continuing to operate despite the fact that the business's license had been revoked.

FAIRFIELD, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO