Hot off his win at Nashville last weekend, Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Nascar Chevy Camaro ZL1 nabbed the Cup Series pole position at Road America on July 2nd. Elliott guided the No. 9 Chevy around the 14-turn 4.048-mile road course in 134.4274 seconds, hitting a top speed of 108.407 mph. He bumped Chase Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford Mustang from the pole, who clocked a 134.465-second lap at 108.376 mph. Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Nascar Chevy, will start third, followed by Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 Chevy machine. Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Mustang will start fifth.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO