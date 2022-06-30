ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Food Bank RGV in need of volunteers, donations

By Samantha Garza
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mU4Hx_0gR4niu800

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — An anonymous donor to the Food Bank RGV will match up to $10,000 in donations, according to the Food Bank RGV.

Regularly at any time of the year, $1 equals five meals. Thanks to the donor, $1 now equals 10 meals, according to Rosie Martinez, media contact for Food Bank RGV.

In an effort to help boost donations, La Plaza Mall in McAllen launched its “La Plaza Fights Summer Hunger” program.

McAllen accepting water donations to aid Mexico water crisis

In the initiative, the program placed links on social media and QR codes around the mall to motivate shoppers to donate.

Aside from donations, the Food Bank RGV has volunteering opportunities year-round. For every hour volunteered, the organization can provide 105 meals, according to its website .

“The most rewarding thing is to know that you’re doing good for others.”

-Volunteer Ron Ramirez

The Food Bank RGV distributes canned goods and meals to 275 pantries. The agency serves Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy counties, according to Martinez.

Mercedes welcomes new travel center development

To find the nearest food pantry, call (956) 682-8101 and press option 2.

According to the Food Bank RGV, there is more demand during the summer due to kids being out of school.

“One in four people in the RGV do not know where their next meal is coming from.”

-Food Bank RGV

The Food Bank hosts food distribution pop-ups across all cities. Stay up to date with their Facebook account to learn when the next distribution will be.

To donate to the Food Bank RGV click HERE.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

City of McAllen accepting water donations for Monterrey

The city of McAllen is encouraging businesses, organizations, individuals to bring crates of water to send them over to Monterrey. The city is facing a severe water shortage that has left several homes without water since March. “They depend on us, we depend on them,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said....
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Main Event in Brownsville celebrates grand opening

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville’s newest entertainment center opened its doors Friday afternoon, offering free laser tag and charity opportunities. The highly anticipated Main Event in Brownsville is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. The entertainment center is the latest business to take up residence at the Sunrise Mall. The doors opened Friday at 12 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
momcollective.com

RGV Guide to Family Fun – July 2022

Summer fun is here to stay! Check out what’s happening from Mission to Edinburg and all the way to South Padre Island in July 2022! Scroll through our events guide below, or submit your own event to our community calendar!
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Food Bank RGV to host produce pop up

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, in partnership with the city of Alamo will have free produce Wednesday. The mobile pop-up will be distributing produce, such as fruits and vegetables. Food will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. or until supplies last. Route pick-up starts on Business 83, […]
ALAMO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hidalgo, TX
Local
Texas Society
Mcallen, TX
Society
City
Harlingen, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen accepting water donations to aid Mexico water crisis

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen will be accepting water donations to assist Nuevo León, Mexico through a water crisis in the area. Bottled water will be collected and delivered to the Nuevo León Governor’s Office to provide assistance, a press release from the City of McAllen stated. “During this crisis, please join […]
MCALLEN, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Rusteberg Dedicated Life & Work To Brownsville

Fred W. Rusteberg was known as a gentleman, a soft-spoken and persistent advocate for his banking company and community. Rusteberg could also bring it, when need be, a steely resolve emerging when he saw an injustice or inequity that required a challenge. One of those times occurred about 20 years ago when the chancellor of the University of Texas System visited Brownsville. It was to be a festive occasion in celebrating the dedication of new education and business buildings on the campus of UT-Brownsville.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Boy discovers teen badly ‘decomposed’ floating in resaca

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking for turtles in a resaca, a 13-year-old boy found the body of a teen badly decomposed. 29 years later, the murder of Jaime Rincones remains unsolved. On August 21, 1992, the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office responded to 7124 Coffe Port Road in Brownsville in regards to a body floating in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Volunteers#Food Distribution#Mexico#Charity#The Food Bank Rgv#Qr#Mercedes
laferianews.net

RGV CAF Holding Event for the Whole Family

Los Fresnos, Texas — Come visit the Open House & Fly-In this July 2nd at the Cameron County Airport. The Rio Grande Valley Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is providing this free event to thank the local communities and sponsors for supporting the CAF museum and air shows with this casual and up-close event.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Freedom Fest implements biking

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will host its second annual Freedom Fest Social Bike Ride Saturday. The biking event is scheduled to begin 8 a.m. Saturday at Lon C. Hill Park. A group photo will be taken at the end of the ride at Iwo Jima Monument. The public is encouraged to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

‘First Friday’ celebration returns to Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville announced on Friday that the “First Friday” celebration at the Market Square will be making a return. The event will be held the first Friday of every month, starting in July, according to a news release from the City of Brownsville. Family-friendly activities will take place from […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
ValleyCentral

DHR Health to open 40-acre medical facility in Starr County

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health announced plans to open a new facility in Rio Grande City. “You know this is really a game-changer for us here in Starr County,” said County Judge Eloy Vera. DHR Health, Starr County leaders, and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick all participated in a groundbreaking ceremony on […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Remodeled’ campsites open at Bentsen-RGV State Park

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Newly “remodeled” campsites are now open for reservation at the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park. The Texas Parks and Wildlife department at Bentsen-RGV State Park is proudly welcoming visitors to their campsite this summer. According to a social media post, staff at the park have made efforts to enhance the camping […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Catholic Charities: Free resources for expecting moms

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sister Norma Pimentel reminds expectant mothers that resources are available and they are not alone, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Sister Norma Pimentel, director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, said the charity is setting out to help expecting mothers  “We will provide the […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Local gun shop sees uptick in sales

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)- Following several mass shootings across the U.S. and in Texas, a local gun shop owner is speaking about the impact it’s having on his business. “There’s been an uptick in sales and interest from people who are afraid they may not be able to purchase them in the future so they want […]
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

List of 4th of July events around the Rio Grande Valley

Here's a list of events happening around the Rio Grande Valley this holiday weekend:. The City of Harlingen is hosting their Harlingen Freedom Fest on July 2. This year Josh Abbott Band will take the stage. Their will be a firework show, a beer garden, a car show, food, kid carnival and more. It is free to the public!
MCALLEN, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Caterer Takes Baking To Higher Level

Peggy Harris offers a full-catering menu from her rural Cameron County on a farm-to-market road that still looks like the Rio Grande Valley of citrus groves and sorghum fields. A mother cow with its young calf munch in a pasture near the garage space-turned-commercial kitchen where Harris has set up...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes welcomes new travel center development

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction for a $10 million travel center is expected to open up along the expressway near the Mercedes Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets and La Quinta Inn Suites. The 12,000-square-foot project will include a gas station with restrooms and showers.  Restaurants like Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A will also open next door to […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy