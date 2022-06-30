Food Bank RGV in need of volunteers, donations

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — An anonymous donor to the Food Bank RGV will match up to $10,000 in donations, according to the Food Bank RGV.

Regularly at any time of the year, $1 equals five meals. Thanks to the donor, $1 now equals 10 meals, according to Rosie Martinez, media contact for Food Bank RGV.

In an effort to help boost donations, La Plaza Mall in McAllen launched its “La Plaza Fights Summer Hunger” program.

In the initiative, the program placed links on social media and QR codes around the mall to motivate shoppers to donate.

Aside from donations, the Food Bank RGV has volunteering opportunities year-round. For every hour volunteered, the organization can provide 105 meals, according to its website .

“The most rewarding thing is to know that you’re doing good for others.” -Volunteer Ron Ramirez

The Food Bank RGV distributes canned goods and meals to 275 pantries. The agency serves Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy counties, according to Martinez.

To find the nearest food pantry, call (956) 682-8101 and press option 2.

According to the Food Bank RGV, there is more demand during the summer due to kids being out of school.

“One in four people in the RGV do not know where their next meal is coming from.” -Food Bank RGV

The Food Bank hosts food distribution pop-ups across all cities. Stay up to date with their Facebook account to learn when the next distribution will be.

