Highland Primary School teacher receives grant from Western Governors University

Beth Maue, a kindergarten special education teacher at Highland Primary School in Highland CUSD 5, has received a $480 grant through Western Governors University’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative.

The funds will be used to purchase various materials to create a calming classroom environment for students to meet the growing needs in social emotional learning. Maue learned she was selected for the grant on May 5 when WGU staff surprised her with a check presentation at her school.

As the country moves beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, Maue has noticed even the youngest learners still deal with worries, anxiety and anger, with most students not knowing how to deal with those feelings and needing additional help to understand their emotions.

The grant money received from WGU will allow Maue to purchase fluorescent light covers, a calming tent, bean bag chairs, yoga mats and calming corner toys to enhance the overall calm feeling she tries to bring to her students to help them be successful in understanding and regulating their feelings.

The innovative classroom is one of 27 across Illinois chosen by WGU to receive funding. The nonprofit, fully online university issued a call in March for K-12 teachers across the state to nominate proposed classroom projects by April 17 for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding through its “Fund My Classroom” initiative. Maue’s proposal is one of more than 80 nominations received statewide. Most grants were awarded during Teacher Appreciation Week, which ran from May 2-6.

“We received nominations for some amazing classroom projects, and we are happy to bring so many to life through this year’s ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative,” said Dr. Terrance Hopson, Regional Director of Western Governors University.

“When it comes to expanding classroom curriculum and employing innovative techniques to engage and challenge students, teachers are often limited by costs. This initiative is an opportunity for WGU to give back to teachers, who go above and beyond to educate our students, by providing them with funding they can use to further enhance learning both in and out of the classroom.”

To learn more about the “Fund My Classroom” initiative and the work WGU is doing to help teachers advance their careers, visit wgu.edu .