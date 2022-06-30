ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Former Pike Township homeowner ordered to pay $225K in discrimination lawsuit

 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge ordered a former homeowner on Indy's northwest side to pay more than $225,000 to a neighbor and the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana (FHCCI) in a housing discrimination lawsuit. Vicki New, a former resident of the Twin Creeks subdivision in Pike Township, had...

WEHT/WTVW

2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Schultz Leaving Boone County Chamber

Boone County Executive Director Diane Schultz has announced she is leaving her position with the Chamber. “I want to take a moment to share how much I have enjoyed my role, as Executive Director, the past five years. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with amazing chamber and community members,” said Schultz in a press release. “The wonderful relationships I have made with business and community members are invaluable. While there have been so many amazing highlights over the previous five years, I am most proud of working with entrepreneurs to start their dream business, connecting businesses and individuals with resources to address their business and personal needs, developing and implementing initiatives for attendees to advance personally and professionally, collaborating with communities and organizations for the betterment of Boone County, and much more!”
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Morgan County Clerk, Auditor Candidate, Killed in Wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind.—The Morgan County clerk, also a candidate for county auditor, died in a wreck Saturday evening. The wreck happened on State Rd. 67, about 7:15 p.m. The 2022 Dodge pickup left the road and hit some trees, said the Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept. The truck had been traveling where the four lane transitions into a two lane highway, though the cause of the wreck was not immediately apparent.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy security company ordered to pay $370K in back wages, damages

Indianapolis-based Protection Plus Inc. and employer Raymond Stanley have been ordered to pay more than $185,000 in wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages to the U.S. Department of Labor for distribution to its workers. Overtime wages were owed to 215 security professionals who patrol Indianapolis International Airport’s grounds, guard local businesses, and provide traffic control in the area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Building Greenwood the right way

Margaret McGovern came to Greenwood when there were only around 30,000 to 40,000 people. “It was still just known as a small town and things weren’t moving very quickly at that time,” she mentioned. She had always had an interest in politics and her husband, Phil, was captain in the JAG (Judge Advocate General) core before moving to Indiana. “When we got to Indiana, I started becoming interested in small-town government. I attended some council meetings and met Jeanette Surina, who had decided it was time for Greenwood to start moving forward,” McGovern remembered. Surina became the mayor and McGovern was elected for city council. “I remember her theme while running for mayor was to put Greenwood on the map. She was a great cheerleader for the town,” said McGovern.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Morgan County clerk killed, husband critically injured in crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott died and her husband John was critically injured in a crash on Saturday, the sheriff's office confirmed. Stephanie Elliot, 52, of Martinsville, was the current clerk for Morgan County and the Republican candidate for Morgan County Auditor in the November general election.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Second National Cemetery Opens at Crown Hill

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The VA has dedicated a second national cemetery in Indianapolis. A section of Crown Hill Cemetery has been set aside since the Civil War as a national cemetery for America’s veterans. That section reached its capacity of 2,000 graves in 1959. Now an expansion reserved for cremated remains will begin accepting the ashes of more than 3,400 veterans. Eventually, the new columbarium north of the main cemetery grounds will have room for 10 times that many.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Plainfield pursuit ends in deadly crash in Putnam County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — State Police accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022. A car pursued by Plainfield Police from Hendricks County along U.S. 40 crashed near Putnam County 550 East, killing the driver. Authorities have not...
PLAINFIELD, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Some Indiana child care workers find a living wage is out of reach

Kelly Dawn Jones never thought she’d have to turn her workplace into her home. Jones founded Love Your Child’s Care 13 years ago. It’s a home-based child care center run out of a small house in southeast Indianapolis. She typically has anywhere from five to 12 kids, from infants to age 11.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana plant to help with medical response to future pandemics

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Germany-based biomedical company Evonik says the expansion of its facility in Lafayette will help ensure that the U.S. is prepared for another pandemic. The company announced in early June it will build an additional facility at its current site in Tippecanoe County to manufacture lipids, molecules that encapsulate and deliver mRNA vaccines to cells in the body. The technology was used in the production of two COVID treatments.
LAFAYETTE, IN
