Firefighters battled a raging junkyard fire in Falls Twp, Bucks County on Thursday.

This is happening near Middle Drive and Solar Drive. Firefighters were called there just after 1 p.m.

Chopper 6 over the scene shows a raging fire shooting flames and smoke into the air.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Chopper 6 video over massive junkyard fire in Bucks County

There has been no word on what sparked the blaze.