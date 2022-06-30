ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewing Soon: Clinton Starbucks Expecting Mid-July Opening

 2 days ago

Good news for those looking for a fresh cuppa in the morning: the developer of the Indian River Landing has revealed that Starbucks should be open mid-July. Developer Ken Navarro told the Harbor News on June 29 that the target date for the Starbucks’ opening is July 16. Additionally, Navarro said...

