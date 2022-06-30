ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

New addition to Apple Harvest Festival Road Races announced

New Britain Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA and the Southington Chamber of Commerce are joining forces for a new addition to the Apple Harvest Festival Road Races called "The Chamber Corporate Cup." Local businesses and agencies will be encouraged to join the local 5K Road Race as a "corporate...

www.newbritainherald.com

NewsTimes

Waterbury Palace announces raffle prize winners

WATERBURY On Monday, June 27 the Palace Theater held the drawing for its annual raffle June 27. Launched in January 2022 to support the non-profit performing arts center’s annual fund campaign, the initiative raised $21,925 and was led by the theater’s Board of Directors, Development Committee, and a group of dedicated volunteers.
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Families gather at Lake Compounce for annual Independence Day Weekend fireworks

BRISTOL – With Independence Day quickly approaching, Bristol families gathered for the annual launching of fireworks at Lake Compounce Saturday in preparation for the celebration of the origins of the United States. Adila Santos and her family while sharing some pizza said they had never come to America's oldest...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown riverfront vision to be unveiled day of fireworks

MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Lake Compounce Fireworks, Arts & Crafts Show

Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have 8 ideas for you! Saturday, July 1 Enjoy the Middletown Fireworks Festival on Saturday evening held at City Hall and Harbor Park with live music and family-friendly activities. Sunday, July 2 Witness the 5th Connecticut Regiment Encampment. See re-enactors from the Revolutionary War take over Mystic […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
GOVERNOR LAMONT REMINDS PUBLIC OF PARKCONNECT PROGRAM THAT OFFERS INCREASED BUS SERVICES TO STATE PARKS AND BEACHES THIS SUMMER

(WESTPORT, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is reminding Connecticut residents about the state’s ParkConneCT program, which is offering increased bus services to Connecticut state parks and beaches. A continuation of a pilot program launched last year, the program offers fare-free shuttles and enhanced existing transit service to various state parks and beaches this summer through Labor Day (Monday, September 5, 2022).
WESTPORT, CT
outdoors.org

Bolton Notch Mohegan Loop to Flag Rock, Bolton, Moderate.

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Short hike leaving you with plenty of time to enjoy your own July 4 festivities. Roughly 3 mile hike by interesting pond. Walk in the footprints of Uncas on the Mohegan Loop to a Patriotic spot - Painted Flag Rock. Leashed dogs OK. Bring water and a snack to eat at Flag Rock. Joint hike with New Haven Hiking Club. Participants must sign both lists. Meet at 9:00 am for 9:15 am sharp start at Bolton Notch commuter lot on Rtes. 6 and 44 in Bolton. Directions: From I-384 East, take exit 5, left at end of exit, right at next light onto Rtes. 6 and 44, drive to crest of hill and as you begin to drive down hill on highway entrance near Georgina's Restaurant/ strip mall, take left towards commuter lot.
BOLTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Divinely Fit Fest in Berlin quickly approaching

BERLIN – Sudor Taino Group Fitness Studio is holding its fifth annual Divinely Fit Fest. The Divinely Fit Fest is Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival is located at 430 Beckley Rd. Gym owner Karla Medina said fitness enthusiasts, instructors, trainers, fitness beginners, wellness...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin second-grader one of just 25 students in state to win eesmarts Student Contest

BERLIN – A local second-grader was one of just 25 students in the state to be selected a winner of Energize CT’s 17th Annual eesmarts Student Contest. Now preparing to enter the third grade at Richard D. Hubbard Elementary School in Berlin, Joshua Wantek won first place in the second-grade category for his poster, entitled “Pokemon Power.”
BERLIN, CT
barbend.com

Connecticut Obesity Percentages From 2012 to 2022

Connecticut was at the forefront of many technologies and cultural landmarks in the 20th century. It was home to the first helicopter, Polaroid camera, and color television. The first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was constructed there. The first trade association was founded in Naugatuck Valley. The Hartford Courant is the oldest active newspaper publication, founded in 1764. It is the home of World Wrestling Entertainment‘s (WWE) headquarters, where PEZ candy is manufactured, and the first-ever lollipop-making machine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

A guide to ‘Food Truck Paradise’ at Long Wharf in New Haven

A long-standing stalwart in the New Haven food community, the row of food trucks darting Long Wharf Drive, affectionally known as "Food Truck Paradise," is just as iconic as apizza and original cheeseburgers. Any day of the week, patrons can find a number of culinary options ranging from tostadas and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
MassLive.com

‘First impression’: Hartford-Springfield’s Bradley International Airport unveils $210 million ground transportation center

WINDSOR LOCKS — The $210 million ground transportation center opening July 13 at Bradley International Airport will be convenient for fliers headed to buses or rental cars. And crucial for economic development both in Connecticut and Massachusetts as Bradley works to better connect planes with trains and buses and connect the airport better with Springfield and Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol couple hosts musical artists at their home

BRISTOL – Bristol couple Paul and Diane Wallen combine their love of live music, support for rising artists and communal fellowship by hosting house concerts, a music scene trend in which private residences and properties host small concert settings. The pair were introduced to holding house concerts by first...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

PET OF THE WEEK: Boots

This week, we have a tuxedo kitty that was abandoned when his owner moved. So he’s struggling to make sense of everything that is new in his world. *I would like to live with cat savvy children. *I would like to be the only pet so I can get...
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Water Main Break in Southington Impacts Dozens of Businesses

Crews in Southington worked through the heat to fix a water main break. It happened overnight between Queen and Spring Streets, an area where many people come to shop and dine. A number of businesses were hurting due to the leak with many shop owners disappointed about it impacting their...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

