Teton County, ID

Coroner requests help in locating next of kin

By News Team
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

TEON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Coroner’s...

localnews8.com

eastidahonews.com

Driver walks away from RV fire near Ririe

IDAHO FALLS – An RV caught fire near Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon. Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 5 p.m. The RV was traveling on U.S. Highway 26 and erupted in flames. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office confirms it happened at milepost 360, which...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Fremont County needs ordinance to require securing bear attractants

Island Park in Fremont County is bear country. The entire local community is still talking about the fact that a month ago, five grizzlies were euthanized within one week — making news across the state and even nationally. Many people have expressed shock and horror at the animals’ deaths and have asked what can be done to prevent more grizzly deaths.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in Island Park crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. On Friday, July 1, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry’s Lake, in Fremont County. An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a...
ISLAND PARK, ID
City
Teton, ID
County
Teton County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Missing teenage girl found safe

“Rashell Lindsey was located this afternoon and found to be safe,” the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We thank the public for their assistance.”. ORIGINAL STORY:. The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Elderly man dies when pickup overturns on East Idaho highway

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry's Lake in Fremont County. An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a 2013 Dutch Camp trailer west on US Highway 20. The driver drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, then off the left shoulder and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
svinews.com

Mid Valley Fire District Hits Roadblock in Star Valley Ranch

Star Valley Ranch and Thayne have been working together to formalize the Mid Valley Fire District to encompass Thayne to Etna. Last week’s town council meetings had different outcomes, however. Thayne approved the contract to allow Mid Valley Fire to take over their fire protection, but Star Valley Ranch’s council did not.
STAR VALLEY RANCH, WY
buckrail.com

Heads Up! Road closures on the fourth

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town of Jackson will close a number of roads on July 3-4 for Fourth of July festivities. Deloney Ave. between Cache and Center will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. on July 3 to prepare for the Lion’s Club July Fourth Breakfast. On July...
JACKSON, WY
K2 Radio

Man Dies From Injuries 5 Days After Wyoming Crash

A man who was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash west of Jackson earlier this month has died, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, June 17, near milepost 12.4 on Wyoming 22. The patrol says 57-year-old Idaho resident Kyle Covell was headed...
JACKSON, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Liz Has Been A Powerhouse For Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I first met Congresswoman Liz Cheney over a cup of coffee to talk about our public lands. She was a freshman Congresswoman and I was a mechanized and motorized trail user concerned voices like mine would be drowned out by powerful out-of-state interests.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Gordon to ratify Wyoming abortion ban

The Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark opinion on Roe v. Wade set off protests throughout Wyoming where abortion could become illegal in as little as 30 days. A sizable gathering on town square was noted Friday afternoon as commuters honked in approval of the grassroots effort. At least...
WYOMING STATE

