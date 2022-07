Occasional power outages and lane reductions are anticipated over the next several weeks as part of power line relocation work related to the 10th Street railroad project. Ameren and City Water Light and Power are working together on the project to move overhead power lines and replace some transmission poles. CWLP says customers will be notified in advance if power has to be interrupted to accommodate the work. In addition, there will be periodic road closures in some areas east of the tracks between Carpenter and Jackson Streets.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO