ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett has '2 percent' chance to start in Week 1?

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c75aF_0gR4l4wr00
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett appears unlikely to start in 2022. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Brooke Pryor raised eyebrows earlier this month when she reported that first-round draft selection and Pittsburgh Panthers product Kenny Pickett had "an uphill battle to unseat" free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky as starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers this summer.

Since then, a handful of analysts and insiders have agreed with that assessment. In fact, it seems Pickett may already be cemented as Pittsburgh's third-string option for the start of the regular season behind No. 2 Mason Rudolph.

For a new ESPN NFL Nation piece published Thursday morning, Pryor predicted there is only a "2%" chance for Pickett to start under center in Week 1.

"Throughout OTAs and minicamp, Pickett consistently took third-string reps behind Trubisky and Rudolph," Pryor explained. "To supplant Trubisky as the starter by Week 1, Pickett would have to be the second coming of Johnny Unitas as soon as he hits training camp. That's not happening. And that's OK — the Steelers don't need to rush Pickett's development.

"Trubisky has looked comfortable and confident throughout offseason workouts, and his early rapport with the locker room signals that he'll be a leader on this team. Add in the fact that the Steelers open on the road against the AFC champion (Cincinnati) Bengals, and it's even more likely Trubisky begins as the starter."

Additionally, Pryor said there is a "40%" chance Pickett sits all year as long as Trubisky plays well enough for the Steelers to develop the rookie as a backup.

In short, Pickett supporters shouldn't expect to see the 24-year-old take snaps in meaningful games this fall unless disaster strikes Pittsburgh in one way or another.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers' Connor Heyward named a 'surprise offseason standout'

The Pittsburgh Steelers generated some smiles throughout the NFL community when they selected Michigan State tight end/fullback Connor Heyward in the sixth round of this year's draft. Connor is the younger brother of current Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cam Heyward, and the hope from fans is that the two will share a roster beyond just the upcoming season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers rookies Kenny Pickett, Chris Oladokun 'attached at the hip'

Probably the biggest storyline hovering over the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of July involves the alleged competition for the starting quarterback job between free-agent pickup Mitchell Trubisky, backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett that, by many accounts, is Trubisky's to lose. Earlier this month, Trubisky remarked that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons Boast One Of The Best Players In The NFL…But It’s Not Who You Think

Atlanta finished the 2021 season with a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Second-year head coach Arthur Smith leads a young team trying to build around a youth movement after trading away perennial Pro Bowlers Julio Jones and Matt Ryan over the past two seasons. The Falcons boast one of the best players in the NFL on their team, and it isn’t Pro Bowl TE Kyle Pitts.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Yardbarker

Should Packers consider signing JC Tretter?

JC Tretter originally broke into the NFL in 2013 with the Green Bay Packers after being selected the fourth round of the draft. He would play with the team for three seasons before signing with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns surprisingly released the starting center earlier this offseason after five...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Unitas
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky named 'overvalued player' for 2022 NFL season

At this point, it's not even a poorly kept secret that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is widely viewed as a heavy favorite to be named starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers this summer over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. Truth be told, Pickett will probably be third on the depth chart if Rudolph remains with Pittsburgh into early September.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Panthers#Nfl#Bengals#American Football#Espn#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Nfl Nation#Afc
Yardbarker

Joey Votto Saves A Child’s Life In Game Against Cubs

Someone get Joey Votto a cape. This man just saved a child’s life. While at Wrigley Field tonight, Cincinnati Reds first baseman, Joey Votto, saved a potential Chicago Cubs fan from living a life of misery. *Satire Warning*. Joey Votto Hits A Home Run Against The Chicago Cubs. Prior...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers named top landing spot for three-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins

The Green Bay Packers defense is one of the most hyped defenses during this NFL offseason. Indeed, the Packers have made a plethora of moves to retain their best contributors while restocking with young talent. Preston Smith and Jaire Alexander both signed contract extensions. Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage each had their fifth year options picked up by Green Bay. De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas were rewarded for their breakout 2021 seasons with new contracts to keep them in the Green and Gold long-term. Finally, the Packers drafted Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt from Georgia in the first round of the NFL Draft. One spot, though, that stands out as a glaring weakness is safety.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Examining Mike Pettine's next stop in the NFC North

Mike Pettine is now coaching for his third team in the NFC North.The 55 year-old was hired earlier this offseason by Minnesota to be the team's senior defensive assistant under first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell. Pettine was the defensive coordinator of Green Bay Packers from 2018 to 2020. He was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy