Steelers QB Kenny Pickett has '2 percent' chance to start in Week 1?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett appears unlikely to start in 2022. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Brooke Pryor raised eyebrows earlier this month when she reported that first-round draft selection and Pittsburgh Panthers product Kenny Pickett had "an uphill battle to unseat" free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky as starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers this summer.

Since then, a handful of analysts and insiders have agreed with that assessment. In fact, it seems Pickett may already be cemented as Pittsburgh's third-string option for the start of the regular season behind No. 2 Mason Rudolph.

For a new ESPN NFL Nation piece published Thursday morning, Pryor predicted there is only a "2%" chance for Pickett to start under center in Week 1.

"Throughout OTAs and minicamp, Pickett consistently took third-string reps behind Trubisky and Rudolph," Pryor explained. "To supplant Trubisky as the starter by Week 1, Pickett would have to be the second coming of Johnny Unitas as soon as he hits training camp. That's not happening. And that's OK — the Steelers don't need to rush Pickett's development. "Trubisky has looked comfortable and confident throughout offseason workouts, and his early rapport with the locker room signals that he'll be a leader on this team. Add in the fact that the Steelers open on the road against the AFC champion (Cincinnati) Bengals, and it's even more likely Trubisky begins as the starter."

Additionally, Pryor said there is a "40%" chance Pickett sits all year as long as Trubisky plays well enough for the Steelers to develop the rookie as a backup.

In short, Pickett supporters shouldn't expect to see the 24-year-old take snaps in meaningful games this fall unless disaster strikes Pittsburgh in one way or another.