Illinois State

First General Election Poll Shows Pritzker Leading Bailey

By Kevin Hart
wmay.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first poll of the general election shows Governor JB Pritzker leading Republican nominee Darren Bailey, but also shows...

www.wmay.com

Rezkel
2d ago

While I would never vote for our current GOP even at gun point, I would find it an amazing underdog story if Bailey won. Given his highly vocal of hatred for Chicago, and Chicago having a 3-1 population advantage over the rest of the state.

Harry Shutz
1d ago

all they have to do is win Cook County and they got it Chicago's full of Democrats how can you compete against 7 million people when there's only three million left in the whole state

wlds.com

Defeated Republicans in Tuesday U.S. Senate Primary Refuse to Concede

The Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate race in November is being contested by a number of defeated candidates. Mundelein’s Kathy Salvi was declared the winner of the 7-person race, taking a shade over 30% of the little over 705,000 votes cast in Tuesday’s primary. Salvi defeated hear next closest challenger, Belleville’s Peggy Hubbard, by about 37,000 votes. Salvi will move on to face incumbent Tammy Duckworth in November.
MUNDELEIN, IL
NBC News

Chuck Todd: ‘J.B. Pritzker deserves the credit’ for Illinois' GOP primary results, ‘more than Donald Trump’

Chuck Todd breaks down last night’s primary election results in Illinois, Colorado, Mississippi, and New York. In the Illinois governor's race, former President Trump endorsed State Sen. Darren Bailey "late in the game," after he took the lead in the polls. "It is J.B. Pritzker that deserves the credit for Bailey, more than it is Donald Trump," Todd says. June 29, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Mail-in voting up seven percentage points in 2022 Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Mail-in voting increased substantially in the 2022 Illinois primary elections, even as turnout dipped to 19 percent statewide. The Illinois State Board of Elections says vote-by-mail is up seven percentage points from the 2020 primaries, which were conducted at the start of the pandemic. Vote-by-mail represented nine percent of total ballots cast in the 2020 primaries, and it spiked to 16 percent this year.
ILLINOIS STATE
kcur.org

Missouri voters now have Democrat, Republican and independent choices for Senate

If Missourians thought there were enough contestants in the battle to succeed Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, now they have one more candidate to consider. Political journalists look at how Republican Eric Greitens has managed to stay a frontrunner for his party's nomination, whether independent John Wood could play the role of spoiler to Greitens' hopes of winning the general election and how the race among the Democrats is shaping up.
MISSOURI STATE
wmay.com

Pritzker Seeks Federal Help On Abortion Issues

Governor JB Pritzker is urging President Biden to take action to improve access to abortion for women in states that are sharply restricting the procedure. Pritzker says federal help is needed to ensure that medical providers in states like Illinois, where abortion remains legal and available, are not overrun by women from anti-abortion states seeking help. He says the government needs to ensure that all women have access to abortion drugs through the mail, and should create a centralized hub matching doctors and patients across state lines.
ILLINOIS STATE
chicagopopular.com

GOP candidate for gov also says he wants to meet with Lori Lightfoot

After calling Chicago a hellhole, Darren Bailey now says he has hope and faith in the city. “I believe that Chicago will be the greatest city in this nation and I want to be a part of making that happen.” GOP candidate for gov also says he wants to meet with Lori Lightfoot.
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

Illinois Republicans Choose Their Candidate for Governor

Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE

