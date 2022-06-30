First General Election Poll Shows Pritzker Leading Bailey

Governor JB Pritzker is urging President Biden to take action to improve access to abortion for women in states that are sharply restricting the procedure. Pritzker says federal help is needed to ensure that medical providers in states like Illinois, where abortion remains legal and available, are not overrun by women from anti-abortion states seeking help. He says the government needs to ensure that all women have access to abortion drugs through the mail, and should create a centralized hub matching doctors and patients across state lines.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO