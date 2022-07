The City of Delaware has received a $15,000 grant from AARP and will use the funds to improve Unity Park on Ross Street. AARP announced earlier this week that the City of Delaware Parks and Recreation Department was one of six entities to be selected to receive a 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant. The department will use the $15,000 grant to make improvements to Unity Park, formerly Ross Street Park, located at 50 Ross St.

DELAWARE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO