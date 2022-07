Wellsburg, WV (WTRF) – It had to beat Canonsburg’s Armory baseball for the second straight day. This would be a good one. In the first inning, Chris Vargo is on the hill. That pitch goes to the backstop and a run comes in to give Armory a 1-0 lead. I don’t want to spoil the rest of the game but let’s just say there’d be a lot of pitching in this one.

CANONSBURG, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO