The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is issuing advance notice of some ramp closures that will affect Sheboygan area I-43 traffic. The DOT says that the southbound I-43 on and off-ramps at Highway 42 and the Wisconsin 42 roundabout will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, July 11, and will not reopen until 4 p.m. on Friday the 15th. This is to allow the repair of asphalt on the I-43 ramps and the roundabout. The northbound I-43 to Wisconsin 42 interchange ramps will remain open during the operation.

3 DAYS AGO