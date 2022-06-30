ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Former superintendent of the Wichita Falls I.S.D. named Deputy Supt. in Victoria I.S.D.

By Site staff
 2 days ago

Michael S. Kuhrt

VICTORIA, Texas – Board members in the Victoria I.S.D. have named Michael S. Kuhrt as Deputy Superintendent. Kuhrt will start July 5, 2022.

Kuhrt most recently served as superintendent in the Wichita Falls I.S.D. He started there in 2015.

As the Deputy Superintendent, he will oversee Business Services, Talent, Acquisition, Support, and Retention (TASR), Maintenance, Technology, Transportation, and Athletics.

“I am thrilled to bring Mr. Kuhrt into #TeamVISD,” said Superintendent of Schools Quintin Shepherd. “We quickly realized he is a cultural fit for our district and brings a wealth of experience into the role. We are excited to have his fresh perspective as we work towards continuous improvement in all that we do.”

Kuhrt holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Education from the University of Texas at Arlington.

“I am excited to join #TeamVISD,” said Kuhrt. “I look forward to meeting staff, the community, and getting to work supporting campuses as we strive for every student to pursue their genius and find their ‘and’.”

