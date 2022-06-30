WATCH: WeHo citizens react to sheriff’s defunding
FOX 11’s Christina Gonzalez reported on the reaction to West Hollywood City Council’s...wehoville.com
Super high crime rate, violent crime (armed robberies, muggings, smash and grab shootings, etc.) are up almost 200% and the brain dead city council votes to remove 4 Sheriff Deputies and replace them with unarmed security ambassadors. Everyone can see the iceberg dead ahead, but the captain refuses to chsnge course. It's going to be bad, real bad. Crime will now triple from where it already is, these unarmed security ambassadors will be no match for violent armed criminals, and many will be violently attacked or worse. Time to make sure the city council is held responsible and also not reelected..So grab a chair, popcorn and beer, and watch the catastrophic disaster unfold.
"Oh you brute bad guy! But look how your hoodie fits so nice. Please don't hurt anymore tourists" so says the ambassador
this was a progressive city council decision, and does not reflect the views and needs of the residents.
