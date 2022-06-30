WATCH: WeHo citizens react to sheriff’s defunding

Respectfully, if a bucket of glue or a stale cracker is on the ballet challenging Councilmembers Sepi Shyne, Lindsey Horvath or John D’Amico, either will have my vote. Now that I have your attention, for these three who voted to reduce the amount of funding for our safety and protection from the contracted LA County Sheriff, I will side with any other representative than you since you are not representing me or your constituents, having acted against overwhelming public opinion and creating a more dangerous city by reducing law enforcement. You are all personally and certainly morally responsible for any ensuing crimes against the people of your district.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO