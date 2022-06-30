ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

WATCH: WeHo citizens react to sheriff’s defunding

WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FOX 11’s Christina Gonzalez reported on the reaction to West Hollywood City Council’s...

wehoville.com

Comments / 12

Mike Briock
2d ago

Super high crime rate, violent crime (armed robberies, muggings, smash and grab shootings, etc.) are up almost 200% and the brain dead city council votes to remove 4 Sheriff Deputies and replace them with unarmed security ambassadors. Everyone can see the iceberg dead ahead, but the captain refuses to chsnge course. It's going to be bad, real bad. Crime will now triple from where it already is, these unarmed security ambassadors will be no match for violent armed criminals, and many will be violently attacked or worse. Time to make sure the city council is held responsible and also not reelected..So grab a chair, popcorn and beer, and watch the catastrophic disaster unfold.

Reply
11
BillyBob
2d ago

"Oh you brute bad guy! But look how your hoodie fits so nice. Please don't hurt anymore tourists" so says the ambassador

Reply(2)
9
Todd Z
2d ago

this was a progressive city council decision, and does not reflect the views and needs of the residents.

Reply(2)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
davisvanguard.org

Community Cheers West Hollywood $1.6 Million Cut from LA Sheriff’s Contract – 5 Deputies Also Axed; Critics Call for Dozens of Other Cities to Make Similar Moves

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA — More than $1 million—and a number of Los Angeles County deputies—were cut from the sheriff’s dept. contract here last week, after what social justice groups are calling a “historic” vote by the West Hollywood City Council in response to community concerns.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
nypressnews.com

Los Angeles County Sheriff says ‘criminal threat’ made against deputies

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that one of its stations received a “criminal threat against the lives of our deputies” on Friday. Villanueva said that the threat made on Friday was possibly inspired by “false statements” made at a civilian oversight commission meeting at Loyola Marymount University that was held on Friday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

DEAR WEHO: We will vote out councilmembers who jeopardized our safety

Respectfully, if a bucket of glue or a stale cracker is on the ballet challenging Councilmembers Sepi Shyne, Lindsey Horvath or John D’Amico, either will have my vote. Now that I have your attention, for these three who voted to reduce the amount of funding for our safety and protection from the contracted LA County Sheriff, I will side with any other representative than you since you are not representing me or your constituents, having acted against overwhelming public opinion and creating a more dangerous city by reducing law enforcement. You are all personally and certainly morally responsible for any ensuing crimes against the people of your district.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WEHOville.com

How much are sheriff’s deputies making?

With West Hollywood City Council having passed a budget for the next two fiscal years that reduces funding for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, WEHOville takes a look at how much the department’s deputies are earning. The data is drawn from transparentcalifornia.com, provided by the Nevada Policy Research...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Man Sentenced For Strangling Death Of Boyfriend

A Santa Clarita man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the strangling death of his boyfriend. On Wednesday Christian Ortiz, was sentenced to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter for strangling Brayan “Brian” Rodriguez, 20, and hiding his body at a Valencia home in September 2017, according to Greg Risling, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Block
signalscv.com

Burglary suspect detained at gunpoint in Saugus

A person was detained at gunpoint on the 20500 block of Jay Carroll Drive in Saugus at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday after deputies were called to a report of a burglary. According to law enforcement radio traffic, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were responding to a suspected burglary and detained the person at gunpoint.
SAUGUS, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Santa Monica to investigate recently uncovered beachfront land deed

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — This week the Santa Monica City Council voted to allocate $10,000 to the city attorney so he can investigate a deed from 134 years ago. The recently uncovered deed from March 3, 1888 allegedly leaves hundreds of square feet of beachfront land to veterans — residents of the West LA VA home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Defunding#City Streets#Fox 11
iheart.com

Here are the LA County Cities Where Fireworks are Allowed This 4th of July

4th of July weekend is here! And if you are you friends wanted to set off your own fireworks in your backyard, you first have to make sure it is legal where you are. According to Patch, certain cities permit "safe and sane" fireworks. That means anything that explodes into the air, contains arsenic sulfide, chlorates, or magnesium, and is larger than 10 inches is now allowed.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Murder charges filed in drug deaths of two women left at hospitals

A man accused of leaving two unconscious women at hospitals, where they were later pronounced dead from drug overdoses, has been charged with their murders, court records show. Christy Giles, 24, was brought on Nov. 13 to a hospital in Culver City, dying from what the county medical examiner-coroner determined...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KESQ News Channel 3

How many concealed carry permits are issued in Riverside County?

New data published this week by the California Department of Justice shows big differences from county to county in the number of concealed carry licenses that have been issued. After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Americans have the right to carry hidden handguns outside of their home, local gun rights experts are expecting to see The post How many concealed carry permits are issued in Riverside County? appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fourth of July Fireworks Shows Have Been Canceled in These SoCal Cities

Some Southern California communities will have to wait more than a year for their next Fourth of July fireworks shows. The cities of Lancaster, Palmdale, La Punte and Lynwood are being forced to cancel or revise their shows. The cancellations come after a state investigation into the company they all...
LYNWOOD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Raises Minimum Wage, Affecting Unincorporated SCV

Los Angeles County is set to raise its minimum wage, affecting the unincorporated areas of the Santa Clarita Valley starting Friday. Angelenos’ wallets are set to see an increase in the minimum wage from the previous $15 per hour to $15.96 dollars per hour, according to L.A. County officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Wanted In Santa Clarita For Identity Theft Apprehended In Chatsworth Hotel

A man and woman wanted for identity theft in Santa Clarita were located at a hotel in Chatsworth during a surveillance operation. Deputies with the Crime Impact Team were conducting surveillance when they located the identity theft suspects who were identified by the public’s help at a hotel in Chatsworth, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy