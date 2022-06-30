ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from North Carolina Republicans that could drastically limit state court authority over congressional redistricting,...

