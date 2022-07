The Department of Parks and Recreation announces the locations of the two Town Fireworks Displays in celebration of Independence Day. Once again, the Town will present displays at Binney Park and Greenwich Point Park. Both shows are scheduled for Saturday, July 2. The Binney Park Show will start at approximately 9:10 p.m. and the Greenwich Point Show will begin at approximately 9:35 p.m. It is strongly recommended that anyone planning to attend either display, and especially the Greenwich Point display, arrive early and bring a working flashlight.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO