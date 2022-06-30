ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renovated PNC Arena may include a sportsbook

By Steven Muma
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a halt during the pandemic, plans to renovate PNC Arena are once again moving forward—plans that likely will make for a dramatic facelift with redesigned concourses and new amenities, including, potentially, a sportsbook that...

