In general, patients with medical implants cannot undergo MRI examinations as the magnetic fields used by the MRI to create an image can interact with implants, resulting in a variety of potential safety hazards, such as forces, vibrations, and tissue heating. The latter is difficult to quantify because it depends on a number of factors such as patient anatomy and location of the implant. Simulations can help with these decisions on MRI imaging, but current simulations take some time. For his Ph.D. research, Peter Stijnman developed a new, faster simulation approach that drastically speeds up tissue heating evaluation.

