ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ketanji Brown Jackson Was Sworn In As The First Black Woman Supreme Court Justice

By David Mack
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQpj1_0gR4iSuR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xD6Aa_0gR4iSuR00

Chief Justice John Roberts administers the Constitutional Oath to Ketanji Brown Jackson as her husband Patrick Jackson holds the Bible.

Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP

For the first time in its more than 200-year history, the US finally has a Black woman Supreme Court justice.

All rise for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson .

With her right hand in the air, the 51-year-old was officially sworn in as the nation’s 116th justice at a ceremony in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

“I am pleased to welcome Justice Jackson to the court and to our common calling,” Chief Justice John Roberts said following the brief ceremony.

She replaced Justice Stephen Breyer, who notified President Joe Biden that his retirement would officially commence at noon once the court had released its final opinions for this term. Breyer, 83, had first announced his intention to retire in January.

After Jackson was confirmed by the Senate as his successor in April, she acknowledged the historic moment, paying tribute to those who had come before her.

“The path was cleared for me so that I might rise to this occasion,” she said, “and, in the poetic words of Dr. Maya Angelou, I do so now while bringing the gifts my ancestors gave: I am the dream and the hope of the slave."

As part of Thursday’s ceremony, Jackson took the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices : one in support of the Constitution and a second that she would rule impartially. The former was administered by Roberts, while the latter was administered by Breyer.

Her husband and two daughters were present for the ceremony at the Supreme Court.

Jackson is expected to vote closely with the liberals on the court: Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

She has ascended to the court at a critical time for both the institution and the country.

In just this term, the court’s arch-conservative supermajority has spurned a clear majority of Americans with rulings on guns and abortion — the latter overturning the Supreme Court's ruling in Roe v. Wade that had stood for almost half a century, upending reproductive rights across the country.

Justice Clarence Thomas has indicated he wants to go further and overturn rulings on contraception, as well as protections for same-sex sexual activity and marriage equality.

It’s not hyperbolic to suggest the court may not be done remaking American democracy as we know it. On Thursday, the justices said they would hear an appeal in a case brought by Republicans in North Carolina that could potentially allow state legislatures to set rules for federal elections even if their hyper-partisan gerrymandering violates their state constitutions.

The court itself also appears to be ripe with division, distrust, and intrigue following the unprecedented leaking in May of the draft opinion to overturn Roe . Roberts has ordered an investigation into the leak, calling it a “betrayal of the confidences of the Court” and “a singular and egregious breach of that trust.”

More on this

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
John Roberts
abovethelaw.com

Bannon Quits Shouting About Jan. 6 Hearings To Demand Delay Of Trial Due To Publicity Around Jan. 6 Hearings

The genius of Steve Bannon’s lawyers is their willingness to make literally any inane argument, and to do it indignantly and at high decibel. How very dare the government suggest that Bannon, who got fired from the White House in 2017, is unable to assert executive privilege over conversations he had with Trump and/or third parties like the Proud Boys in 2021!
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Sotomayor#State Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Racism#The Constitutional Oath#The Supreme Court#116th#Senate
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Asks Maryland To Bar Protests At Justices' Homes

The U.S. Supreme Court's top security officer has asked Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to enforce laws barring picketing outside the Maryland homes of high court justices, saying protests and "threatening activity" have increased. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley made the request in a July 1 letter to Hogan, noting that...
MARYLAND STATE
Slate

Neil Gorsuch to Non-Christian Kids Who Don’t Want Prayer in Public School: Get Over It

The Supreme Court handed down another 6–3 decision collapsing the separation of church and state on Monday, ruling in favor of more sectarian prayer in public schools. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District asked whether Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, had a First Amendment right to pray with students at the 50-yard line after games. According to some teammates, this practice coerced players into joining—and practicing Christianity at school—for fear of incurring the coach’s disfavor. Nonetheless, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion for the court found that Kennedy’s school violated his rights when it asked him to pray in private.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

AOC says the U.S. is witnessing a "judicial coup"

U. S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during joint announcement with U. S. Senator Chuck Schumer at 103rd Street Corona Plaza. Schumer and Ocasio-Cortez announced that in recent COVID relief legislation, the Federal Emergency Management Administration will help pay for the funeral and burial of COVID-hit families that cannot afford it via a $2 billion national pot of disaster funds out of which $260 million will be allocated to New York City. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

10K+
Followers
906
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy