Glen Cove officials want to install bus cameras

By Laura Lane
Herald Community Newspapers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeping children safe was on the minds of Glen Cove City Council members at a pre-council meeting on June 14. The topic of discussion was the addition of a photographic violation monitoring system on school buses. The city would like to hire Bus Patrol America to install and monitor...

www.liherald.com

Comments / 0

CBS New York

Exasperated residents want Huntington to crack down on leaf blower noise

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. - A Long Island woman claims her complaints of loud noise and pollution are being ignored by her town. She tells CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that commercial landscapers are disturbing the peace in off hours, using gasoline powered leaf blowers. "In the early morning, you don't have to start your engines before 7 o'clock," said Cathy Anner. Anner is up early. The nursing consultant lives for the special time to relax amid her flowers in her Huntington Station yard. "The noise in the morning. The noise in the evening. The noise on Sunday," Anner said. It's not supposed to be that way. Huntington prides itself...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Right Coast Taqueria Plans New Location in Mineola

On Facebook, Right Coast Taqueria announced that it plans to open a new location in Mineola soon. “‼️BIG NEWS We are so excited to bring RCT to Nassau County & Mineola! We will be opening our NEWEST location very soon,” the post announced. The new site will...
MINEOLA, NY
#Education Department#County Executive#Transportation Department#Bus Patrol America#The Board Of Education
whiteplainscnr.com

100 NEW HOMES: VISION FOR THE RIDGEWAY COUNTRY CLUB PROPERTY

WPCNR SOUTHEND TIMES. By John F. Bailey. July 2, 2022 UPDATED 00:45 EDT:. WPCNR has learned John Farrell of Farrell Building Company, in Suffolk County, builder of luxury million dollar plus homes nationwide, and his design team have presented initial plans to the Board of Directors of the Gedney Association announcing what Mr. Farrell wants to build there:
WHITE PLAINS, NY
HuntingtonNow

Celebrating the Fourth Around Huntington

The Eaton’s Neck Fire Department will host its Fourth of July parade Monday at 10 a.m., starting at the fire department and winding its way down to Prices Bend Beach. Be prepared to get soaked: children of all ages spray, and get sprayed by, those in the parade. Pro tip: the firefighters alway win. Expect elected officials, antique cars, ducks and a rollicking good time.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Lifeguard wrestles with shark during unprecedented attack

A New York beach was forced to close Sunday after one of its lifeguards was attacked by a shark while performing a training exercise. The attack was described as unprecedented by Suffolk County officials, according to a report. The lifeguard, identified as Zachari Gallo, said the attack occurred around 10:15...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Wanted: Theft From Target; Catalytic Converter Taken

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking to identify two people who stole merchandise from a Huntington Station store this month. A man and woman stole two Amazon Fire Tablets from Target, located at 124 East Jericho Turnpike on June 22 at...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
boatinternational.com

29m Ferretti yacht runs aground in Long Island

A 29.2 metre Ferretti motor yacht, named In Too Deep, has run aground at a beach in Long Island, New York. The incident took place on June 26, and the yacht was stranded on Bailie Beach, Mattituck for over seven hours. The yacht was refloated during high tides with the...
ACCIDENTS
WOWK 13 News

Shark bite suspends swimming at Long Island beach, officials say

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– Swimming at Smith Point Beach is temporarily suspended Sunday after a shark-related incident involving a lifeguard, officials said. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the shark bit the lifeguard in the chest and hand during a training exercise at around 10:15 a.m. The lifeguard received stitches and is in “very good spirits,” […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Compliance Checks Conducted At 19 Riverhead Establishments

Nineteen stores on Long Island passed muster when it came to selling alcohol to minors during a string operation. The stores, all in Suffolk County, were part of an inspection effort by the Riverhead Police Department in cooperation with the town's Community Awareness Program on Wednesday, June 29. During the...
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

Shark Attack In Shirley Closes Cupsogue Beach, In Westhampton, To Swimming

A shark attack in the waters off Smith Point County Park in Shirley led to the closure of both that beach and Cupsogue County Park in Westhampton on Sunday, July... more. Two men were fishing in the Sebonac Inlet in North Sea on July 1 when their kayak overturned. As both men clung to the sides of the vessel, one was able to call Southampton Town Police just before 6 p.m. Patrol units, Southampton Town Bay Constables, and U.S. Coast Guard personnel responded to the area, along with North Sea, Southold and Southampton Fire departments. After an extensive search, police said, the two men were found, pulled aboard a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and brought to safety. One man was medically cleared at the scene, while the other male, suffering hypothermia, ... 2 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
WESTHAMPTON, NY

